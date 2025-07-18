LIVE TV
Who Is Tauseef Badshah? Influencer Accused In Patna Hospital Shootout Case

Police have identified 26-year-old Tauseef Badshah as the main accused in the targeted killing of gangster Chandan Mishra inside Patna’s Paras Hospital. CCTV footage showed Tauseef and four others walking into the ICU and shooting Mishra, who was on medical parole from Beur Jail.

Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Patna Hospital Shootout Case

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 22:56:10 IST

The investigation on the Patna hospital shootout case, has moved a step forward as the police have identified 26-year-old Tauseef Badshah as the man who led a five member gang into Paras Hospital, Patna and shot dead gangster Chandan Mishra inside the ICU.

The CCTV footage was disclosed on that confirmed a group casually walked into the hospital lobby before executing the targeted killing. The incident occurred on July 17 and quickly went viral across social media. 

Authorities stated that Tauseef maintained a calm and composed demeanor even as the others fled the scene. Police have since arrested six individuals from Patna and Buxar districts and launched a search for other associates linked to the Sheru gang.

Social Media Unmasks Gunman’s ‘Influencer’ Persona

Following the murder, authorities discovered Tauseef Badshah’s social media presence, revealing his double life as a self-styled influencer. His YouTube channel, created in 2023, features 129 short videos with thousands of views despite having only 247 subscribers. His content includes scenes of him walking, smiling, driving, and posing with a distinct caption style. Tauseef often included philosophical or provocative statements. His videos typically end with the text: “ TAUSEEF BADSHAH ” in gold letters, signifying self-declared dominance. Another video showed him driving with a baby in his lap, while some clips featured stunts with friends atop car sunroofs.

Instagram, Facebook Reveal Deeper Glimpse Into Public Image

Tauseef’s private Instagram account also featured reels showing him driving around Patna. In one video, he called himself the “King of Patna,” while in another, he challenged critics to face him. His Facebook bio further reinforced his gangster image, reading: “Jis jungle me tum sher bane ghumte ho, us jungle ke bekhauf shikari hai hum” (In the jungle where you walk as a lion, I am the fearless hunter). Police officials cited these online profiles as reflective of his public persona, which contrasted starkly with his role in the cold-blooded hospital assassination.

Post-Killing Celebration Outside Hospital

CCTV footage released after the murder showed Tauseef and his gang riding away from Paras Hospital on two motorcycles. The men were seen celebrating moments after Chandan Mishra’s death. Police linked the shooters to the Sheru gang and launched multiple raids across Bihar to capture remaining members. Officials confirmed that the killers had conducted the hit with military precision, slipping in and out of the hospital within minutes. Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, Diksha, informed the media that Chandan Mishra had been taken to the hospital from Beur Jail under parole for treatment before the attack.

Who Is Chandan Mishra? 

Chandan Mishra, 36, was convicted in a murder case and had 24 criminal cases registered against him, including over 12 murder charges. Mishra was admitted to the ICU at Paras Hospital as part of his medical parole from Beur Jail. He succumbed to bullet injuries inside the hospital, as confirmed by police officials. Authorities stated that his death was part of a planned execution by rivals. Mishra’s murder has once again brought the spotlight on Bihar’s ongoing gang rivalries and the increasing brazenness of gang-led crimes even in public institutions like hospitals.

