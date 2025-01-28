Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SC Balances Right To Know Biological Father With Right To Privacy In Landmark Paternity Case

The case, spanning two decades, involved a 23-year-old man seeking a DNA test to prove his paternity, alleging his birth was a result of his mother’s extramarital affair.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
SC Balances Right To Know Biological Father With Right To Privacy In Landmark Paternity Case


In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India has ruled on a long-standing paternity case, weighing an individual’s right to know their biological father against another person’s right to privacy. The case, spanning two decades, involves a 23-year-old man who sought a DNA test to prove his paternity, claiming that his birth resulted from his mother’s extramarital affair. He argued that understanding his biological parentage was crucial to secure maintenance for his medical expenses, as he faced several health issues and required surgeries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The case dates back to the early 2000s when the mother, after separating from her husband, sought to change the birth records of her son, claiming that he was born out of an affair. Despite this, local authorities refused to amend the records without a court order. The legal battle began in 2007, with the lower courts initially rejecting the idea of a paternity test based on Section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act, which presumes that a child born during a valid marriage is the legitimate child of the husband.

Privacy Concerned

In its ruling, the Supreme Court carefully balanced the son’s right to know his biological father with the alleged father’s right to privacy. The bench emphasized the potential harm to an individual’s reputation, especially when personal matters such as infidelity are involved. The court noted that a forced DNA test could expose a person’s private life to unwanted scrutiny, which could damage their social and professional standing and cause mental distress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emotional Angle

The court also acknowledged the emotional and reputational toll on women involved in such cases, stressing that the legal system must protect the dignity and privacy of vulnerable individuals, especially in cases involving extramarital affairs. The ruling reaffirmed that under Section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act, a child born during a legal marriage is presumed to be the legitimate child of the husband unless there is substantial evidence proving otherwise.

The case further explores the issue of maintenance, with the son seeking financial support for his health care. While previous rulings had allowed for maintenance claims from biological fathers, the Supreme Court ultimately held that the legitimacy of the child is paramount, with the presumption of legitimacy overriding claims of extramarital parentage in the absence of proof of non-access.

This decision concludes the lengthy legal battle, reiterating that paternity in such cases is determined by legitimacy under Indian law, which can only be challenged by proving non-access between the spouses. The ruling, therefore, quashes the 23-year-old’s claim of paternity from his alleged biological father.

ALSO READ: Telangana High Court Orders Ban on Children Under 16 Watching Movies After 11 PM

Filed under

Supreme Court

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Has Trump Suspended Student Loan Forgiveness And Federal Student Aid?

Has Trump Suspended Student Loan Forgiveness And Federal Student Aid?

Federal Freeze: Programs That Would Be Affected By The Pause

Federal Freeze: Programs That Would Be Affected By The Pause

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Phase1Of Terminal 1 Modernisation At CSMIA To Begin In November 2025

Phase1Of Terminal 1 Modernisation At CSMIA To Begin In November 2025

What Is Federal Freeze? White House Pauses All Federal Grants And Loan Disbursements, Creates Widespread Confusion

What Is Federal Freeze? White House Pauses All Federal Grants And Loan Disbursements, Creates Widespread...

Entertainment

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox