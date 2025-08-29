LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats

SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats

The Supreme Court declined to pause action against alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Solicitor General Mehta emphasized security threats, asking proof of legal presence. The Court strained balancing national security with cultural ties, whereas addressing fears over random deportations and bias against Bengali speakers.

SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Published: August 29, 2025 19:41:10 IST

Illegal immigrants pose a serious threat to sovereignty, security, and public resources, said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday during a hearing in the Supreme Court over alleged illegal detention and deportation of migrant Muslim workers from West Bengal on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.

SG Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed that illegal Bangladeshi immigrants often mix with Rohingya groups, with some reportedly turning to extremist activities.

He further argued that individuals must prove their legal presence in India.

The Supreme Court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a petition filed through the West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board claiming that individuals are being pushed back across the border without any legal determination of their citizenship.

The bench expressed concern over delays in habeas corpus petitions and directed the High Court to urgently hear such cases and verify the citizenship status of affected individuals.
Justice Bagchi also raised the issue of possible bias against Bengali-speaking individuals.

He remarked that there should not be a presumption that all Bengali-speaking persons are illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Court said national security, sovereignty, and resources are valid concerns. It added that the government must also consider the shared culture and heritage of border regions like Bengal and Punjab. In these areas, language and ethnicity often overlap despite international borders, the bench noted.

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, argued about a specific case where a pregnant woman was deported to Bangladesh without due process.

It was alleged that, later, she was arrested there as an Indian national. This, he argued, shows the dangers of arbitrary deportations.

Also Read: Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!

Tags: BangladeshiIllegal Migrantssupreme court

RELATED News

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
(OUT) Kerala Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 LIVE: Karunya KR-721 Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Hurry Up: Only Two Days Left To File Claims In Bihar SIR, Aggrieved Electors Can Raise Objections With Aadhaar
Modi’s Leadership And Chhattisgarh’s Preparedness — The Double Engine Of Development; The Gateway Of Six Lakh Crore Investment Opens, Chhattisgarh Ready

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats
SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats
SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats
SC Declines To Halt Action Against ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Migrants, SG Mehta Flags Security Threats

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?