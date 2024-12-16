SC Extends Registration Of SPG Armored Vehicles For 5 Years

Supreme Court extended by 5 years the registration period for three specialized armored diesel vehicles used by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by five years the registration period for three specialized armored diesel vehicles used by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

The decision came after the SPG filed a plea challenging an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that refused to allow the extension of the vehicles’ registration. The vehicles in question were more than a decade old.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan heard the case, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the SPG. Mehta argued that the extension was crucial, emphasizing the importance of these vehicles for the security of the Prime Minister. He stated that such vehicles were an essential part of SPG’s technical logistics and were irreplaceable.

The NGT, in its ruling on March 22, had denied the extension, citing environmental concerns. The tribunal noted that diesel vehicles older than ten years should not be allowed to operate in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In its order, the NGT acknowledged that the vehicles were special-purpose ones with limited usage, specifically for the security of the Prime Minister, but insisted that the Supreme Court’s October 29, 2018 order prohibiting older diesel vehicles from operating in NCR should be upheld.

The 2018 Supreme Court ruling, which followed an NGT order from 2015, banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years from operating in the NCR. The ruling was aimed at reducing pollution in the region.

Despite the NGT’s decision, the Supreme Court recognized the unique nature of the SPG vehicles and granted the requested relaxation. These vehicles have been in use for over a decade but have had minimal mileage, as they are reserved for specific security duties. The SPG, which was established in 1985, provides close security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers, and their immediate families.

The Supreme Court’s decision ensures the continued operation of these critical vehicles for the protection of high-profile individuals while balancing environmental concerns.

The extension of their registration will allow the SPG to maintain its security operations without interruption.

Read More: D Gukesh To Pay Rs 46700000 Income Tax After Winning Rs 11 Crore Prize Money, Social Media Reacts