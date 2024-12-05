SC Quashes Defamation Case Against Union Minister L. Murugan

In a significant relief for Union Minister L. Murugan, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the criminal defamation case filed against him by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust. What’s The Case? The Trust had accused Murugan of making defamatory remarks during a press conference in December 2020. However, the Supreme Court ruled in Murugan’s favor after […]

In a significant relief for Union Minister L. Murugan, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the criminal defamation case filed against him by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust.

What’s The Case?

The Trust had accused Murugan of making defamatory remarks during a press conference in December 2020.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in Murugan’s favor after his counsel argued that the minister never intended to harm the Trust’s reputation. The court also noted that the Trust’s legal representatives had acknowledged Murugan’s clarification that there was no intent to defame or cause harm, leading them to express their wish to discontinue the case.

“We appreciate the graciousness shown by the respondent (Trust),” remarked the bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan.

The Supreme Court’s judgment overturned a decision by the Madras High Court on September 5, 2023, which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings. The bench concluded, “In light of these circumstances, the challenged order and the criminal proceedings are quashed.”

Case History

Murugan, who serves as the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, had previously appealed the Madras High Court’s ruling. During Wednesday’s hearing, the bench observed that politicians must be prepared to face both praise and criticism once they assume public office.

Earlier, in September 2023, the Supreme Court had temporarily stayed the defamation proceedings against Murugan, which were ongoing in a special court in Chennai, and called for a response from the Trust.

The Trust had accused Murugan of making remarks aimed at damaging its reputation.

However, the Madras High Court had dismissed Murugan’s plea, stating it could not evaluate the validity of the allegations at that point. The court had also directed the trial court in Chennai to resolve the case within three months, while allowing Murugan the opportunity to present his defense.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, the defamation case against Murugan has now been dismissed.

Read More: Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan