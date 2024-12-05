Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

SC Quashes Defamation Case Against Union Minister L. Murugan

In a significant relief for Union Minister L. Murugan, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the criminal defamation case filed against him by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust. What’s The Case? The Trust had accused Murugan of making defamatory remarks during a press conference in December 2020. However, the Supreme Court ruled in Murugan’s favor after […]

SC Quashes Defamation Case Against Union Minister L. Murugan

In a significant relief for Union Minister L. Murugan, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the criminal defamation case filed against him by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust.

What’s The Case?

The Trust had accused Murugan of making defamatory remarks during a press conference in December 2020.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in Murugan’s favor after his counsel argued that the minister never intended to harm the Trust’s reputation. The court also noted that the Trust’s legal representatives had acknowledged Murugan’s clarification that there was no intent to defame or cause harm, leading them to express their wish to discontinue the case.

“We appreciate the graciousness shown by the respondent (Trust),” remarked the bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan.

The Supreme Court’s judgment overturned a decision by the Madras High Court on September 5, 2023, which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings. The bench concluded, “In light of these circumstances, the challenged order and the criminal proceedings are quashed.”

Case History

Murugan, who serves as the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, had previously appealed the Madras High Court’s ruling. During Wednesday’s hearing, the bench observed that politicians must be prepared to face both praise and criticism once they assume public office.

Earlier, in September 2023, the Supreme Court had temporarily stayed the defamation proceedings against Murugan, which were ongoing in a special court in Chennai, and called for a response from the Trust.

The Trust had accused Murugan of making remarks aimed at damaging its reputation.

However, the Madras High Court had dismissed Murugan’s plea, stating it could not evaluate the validity of the allegations at that point. The court had also directed the trial court in Chennai to resolve the case within three months, while allowing Murugan the opportunity to present his defense.

With the Supreme Court’s ruling, the defamation case against Murugan has now been dismissed.

Read More: Supreme Court Cancels Defamation Case Against Union Minister L Murugan

Filed under

Defamation Case Defamatory remarks supreme court of india Union Minister L Murugan

Advertisement

Also Read

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MrBeast Has A Big Political Aspiration, ‘Definitely Planning To Run For President’

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

MUDA Case: K’taka HC Adjourns Hearing On CM Siddaramaiah’s Petition

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

Study Reveals Devices Can Detect Emotions Without Using A Camera

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM Of Maharashtra

Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Family Plans: ‘Happily Married, Couple Of Kids

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru & Hyderabad – VIRAL VIDEO

Pushpa 2 Fans Create Chaos At Cinemas: Fireworks, Arguments, and Stampede Erupt In Bengaluru &

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox