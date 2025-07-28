Home > India > School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School life leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects, including the academics, sports and the morning assemblies.

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29)
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: July 28, 2025 21:01:24 IST

School life leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects, including the academics, sports and the morning assemblies. These assemblies commenced to increase a sense of belongingness amongst the students and to help them get over the stage fear. They can share interesting content with their fellow mates in the assemblies that would help them overcome stage nervousness.

The content can range from speeches, extempore and the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and sports sectors of society.

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: International

  1. British Diplomat Says India-UK Free Trade Deal to Boost Economic Ties
  2. US President Donald Trump Seeks End To Gaza Starvation Amid Eased Israeli Blockades
  3. Iran Plans Regional Rail Connectivity with Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan
  4. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks with South Korean Counterpart To Boost Bilateral Ties

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: National

  1. Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump
  2. Debate On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha: What Questions Did Opposition Raise To Centre On Operation Sindoor?
  3. Debate On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha: Rajnath Singh Refutes Donald Trump’s Claim Of Mediating Truce With Pakistan
  4. 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: Business

  1. Akshay Kumar Sells Borivali Flat: Is Bollywood’s Khiladi Eyeing Bigger Deals?
  2. Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms
  3. India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025
  4. US-Korea Trade Talks Spotlight Shipbuilding Sector Collaboration

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: Sports

  1. PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’
  2. Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Divya Deshmukh Triumphs Over Koneru Humpy
  3. Sao Paulo Flexes Tactical Muscle, Flattening Fluminense
  4. Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture In 4th Test: ‘Can’t Wait To Be Back’

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: Entertainment

  1. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Team Slams Fake News On L3: Azrael Comments, Labels It As ‘Hate Campaign’
  2. Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Roasts Ben Stokes Over India Refusing Latter’s Offer To Draw
  3. ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Trailer Leaks Online After Exclusive Theatrical Debut Weeks After Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer Leak
  4. Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Makes History As The Highest-Grossing Country Crossover, Blending Western Flair With Queen Energy

Thought Of The Day: 

When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.
― Nelson Mandela

Day of Importance: 

July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day.

Tags: Monsoon Sessionoperation sindoor

RELATED News

India Fought Two Fronts And Half – Rahul Occupied Congress: BJP MP Anurag Thakur Lashes Out At Opposition Over Discussion On Op Sindoor
BJP ST Morcha Slams Telangana Govt Over Tribal Neglect
9-Year-Old Boy Dies As School Gate Collapses In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; Gram Vikas Adhikari Suspended
When Is Nag Panchami 2025: Complete Meaning, Significance, And Worship Methods
Narendra Modi Is The Defender Of India, You Are The Surrender To India: Tejasvi Surya Slams Opposition In Lok Sabha

LATEST NEWS

US-Korea Trade Talks Down To The Wire: Can Shipbuilding Save Seoul From Crushing Auto Tariffs?
Tehran Urges Indian Media to Rely on “Credible Sources” over Iran-Israel Conflict
India Couture Week 2025: Sara Ali Khan To Walk For Aisha Rao’s ‘Wild at Heart’ Debut
Did Tom Cruise’s New Rumoured Lover Ana de Armas Take A Subtle Dig At Actor’s Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman On Instagram?
Sarina Wiegman’s Secret To Success: Faith, Strategy And Unity
Pro-Ukraine Hackers Disrupt Russian Aeroflot Flights in Major Cyberattack
China’s New AI Action Plan: Could This Global Governance Move Change the AI Power Game Forever?
James Cameron Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Fan Reviews: Internet Says ‘Visual Feast Incoming’
R Ashwin Blasts Ben Stokes For ‘Double Standards’ Over Handshake Controversy In Manchester Test
India-UK FTA Set To Spark Massive FDI Surge: What This Means For India’s Future?
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?