School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 29): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School life leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects, including the academics, sports and the morning assemblies. These assemblies commenced to increase a sense of belongingness amongst the students and to help them get over the stage fear. They can share interesting content with their fellow mates in the assemblies that would help them overcome stage nervousness.

The content can range from speeches, extempore and the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and sports sectors of society.

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: International

British Diplomat Says India-UK Free Trade Deal to Boost Economic Ties US President Donald Trump Seeks End To Gaza Starvation Amid Eased Israeli Blockades Iran Plans Regional Rail Connectivity with Turkey, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks with South Korean Counterpart To Boost Bilateral Ties

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: National

Debate On Operation Sindoor: S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Informs No Call Between Narendra Modi And Donald Trump Debate On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha: What Questions Did Opposition Raise To Centre On Operation Sindoor? Debate On Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha: Rajnath Singh Refutes Donald Trump’s Claim Of Mediating Truce With Pakistan 3 Terrorists Suspected To Be Behind Pahalgam Attack Killed Under Operation Mahadev

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: Business

Akshay Kumar Sells Borivali Flat: Is Bollywood’s Khiladi Eyeing Bigger Deals? Tesla Signs $16 Billion Deal With Samsung To Build AI Chips In Texas, Elon Musk Confirms India Expands Social Protection: Coverage Soars To 64.3% By 2025 US-Korea Trade Talks Spotlight Shipbuilding Sector Collaboration

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: Sports

PM Modi Praises Divya Deshmukh’s Sensational Win At FIDE Women’s World Cup, Calls Her Achievement ‘Historic’ Women’s Chess World Cup Final: Divya Deshmukh Triumphs Over Koneru Humpy Sao Paulo Flexes Tactical Muscle, Flattening Fluminense Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture In 4th Test: ‘Can’t Wait To Be Back’

School Assembly Headlines, July 29: Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Team Slams Fake News On L3: Azrael Comments, Labels It As ‘Hate Campaign’ Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Roasts Ben Stokes Over India Refusing Latter’s Offer To Draw ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Trailer Leaks Online After Exclusive Theatrical Debut Weeks After Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Trailer Leak Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Makes History As The Highest-Grossing Country Crossover, Blending Western Flair With Queen Energy

Thought Of The Day:

When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.

― Nelson Mandela

Day of Importance:

July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day.