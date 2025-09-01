LIVE TV
Home > India > SCO Summit 2025: ‘Not Accepting Double Standards In Terrorism’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses The SCO Summit

In his addressal at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, PM Modi said, "We must stand unified on not accepting double standards in terrorism.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- x.com/@narendramodi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 1, 2025 11:01:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China’s Tianjin. China has founded the SCO, a regional political, economic and security group. In his addressal, PM Modi said, “We must stand unified on not accepting double standards in terrorism.” PM Modi further said in his address, “terror is a big threat to peace”. PM Modi also raised the Pahalgam terror attacks at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit. He said that India has borne the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. According to PM Modi, “Recently, we saw its worst face in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief.” 

PM Modi shares photos of interactions with the Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping

During the SCO Summit in China, PM Modi has shared photos of his interactions with the Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping. 

What do we know about this year’s SCO summit? 

This year’s summit is stated to be the largest of the SCO group. It is because China, which holds the Presidency of the organisation this year, has invited 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations to attend the SCO Plus summit. United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is amongst the leaders who have been invited. The 25th SCO Summit commenced formally on 31st September 2025, Sunday night with a huge banquet hosted by China’s President Xi Jinping. Initially, the SCO was a six-nation Eurasian bloc. It has since expanded to 10 permanent members, 16 dialogue partners and observers. The SCO is a regional grouping and focusses on politics, economics and security.

Also read: SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi To Meet Putin Today In China

