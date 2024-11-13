Security Increased Around Ram Mandir After Gurpatwant Pannun’s Threat

Security was tightened around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday following a purported video message from pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who had reportedly threatened to attack the temple

Security was tightened around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday following a purported video message from pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who had reportedly threatened to attack the temple. Pannun is the founder of the banned organization ‘Sikhs for Justice’ who threatened to carry out violence at the Ram Temple on November 16-17 as coinciding with the upcoming ‘Ram Vivah’ festival scheduled on November 18, which is being attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya Becomes a Fortress with Tightened Security Measures

Ayodhya has been turned into an almost totally high-security zone in the wake of the threat posed by the alleged ties between a neighbouring Mumbai-based group and IM. Armed ATS personnel have been placed at vantage points across the temple town. Surveillance through CCTV and drone cameras has also been stepped up.

Special Forces on High Alert

Other than this, all the intelligence agencies, bomb disposal units and anti-terror squads have also been put on high alert. In addition to this, heavy deployments of PAC, CRPF, and Uttar Pradesh Police have also been stationed across Ayodhya to keep the crowd in check.

Local Officials Downplay Threat

SSP RK Nayyar confirmed the additional security measures have been taken up, stating that: “We have tightened the security measures after receiving information about the threat from media reports.” Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi played down the threat, saying that no one could dare to launch an attack in Ayodhya since it was protected by Lord Hanuman. He said the city already had trained personnel to tackle the terrorist threat.

Growing Tensions- Ongoing Vigilance

The added security measures epitomize the seriousness of the threat and the dangers that demand continuous vigilance despite assertions by local officials that the situation is under control during the festival season as tensions build up.

