Several Air India Flights Cancelled Due to Maintenance and Operational Issues; What You Need To Know

Several Air India Flights Cancelled Due to Maintenance and Operational Issues; What You Need To Know

Air India has cancelled multiple international and domestic flights today, citing enhanced maintenance and operational issues as the reason behind the disruption.

Last Updated: June 20, 2025 10:03:44 IST

Air India has cancelled multiple international and domestic flights today, citing enhanced maintenance and operational issues as the reason behind the disruption.

The airline confirmed that the following international flights have been called off:

  • AI906 from Dubai to Chennai

  • AI308 from Delhi to Melbourne

  • AI309 from Melbourne to Delhi

  • AI2204 from Dubai to Hyderabad

Several domestic routes have also been impacted, including:

  • AI874 from Pune to Delhi

  • AI456 from Ahmedabad to Delhi

  • AI2872 from Hyderabad to Mumbai

  • AI571 from Chennai to Mumbai

In a brief statement, Air India said these cancellations are due to “enhanced maintenance and operational reasons.” The airline has not given a timeline for when these services will resume but assured that passengers will be informed of any changes or rescheduling.

Passengers booked on these routes have been advised to check with the airline or visit the official website for the latest updates. Many have taken to social media expressing frustration and confusion over the sudden cancellations.

The cancellations are expected to affect travel plans for hundreds, especially as some of these routes are high-traffic and include international long-haul flights. It remains unclear if more flights may be affected in the coming hours.

Additionally, Air India also cancelled several of its international flights for security reasons due to the tensions that are on a continuous rise in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.

Air India will temporarily reduce the schedule of a number of foreign flights starting on June 21, 2025, and continuing at least until July 15, 2025.  Due to airspace limitations occurring in the Middle East, the airline is adjusting for extended flight durations and implementing specific additional safety procedures before takeoff.
 These adjustments are intended to “restore schedule stability and minimize last-minute inconvenience to passengers,” according to the airline.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

