Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Sexual Harassment Case: Kerala HC Allows Bail Plea Of Boby Chemmanur

The Kerala High Court granted bail to prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur, who was arrested and placed in judicial custody following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a female Malayalam actor.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur, who was arrested and placed in judicial custody following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a female Malayalam actor.

The high court website confirmed the status of his plea, stating, “Allowed.”

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, while hearing the bail application, acknowledged that Chemmanur had surrendered his passport and assured the court of his cooperation during the investigation. The judge remarked, “Will pass a detailed order by 3.30 pm.”

During the proceedings, the court took note of Chemmanur’s remarks about the complainant, which were deemed to have potential “double meanings.” The court stated, “We cannot say there is no double meaning,” and criticized certain statements in the bail plea that questioned the actor’s professional capabilities as “insulting.”

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail plea, citing sexually suggestive content in Chemmanur’s social media posts and raising concerns about its impact on society. Despite these arguments, the court observed that his detention since January 9 had already served as a societal deterrent.

Chemmanur was apprehended in Wayanad on January 8. Following the denial of his initial bail plea by the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II on January 9, he approached the High Court for relief.

In his petition, Chemmanur emphasized his past cordial relationship with the actor, who had inaugurated several of his jewellery stores, including Perambra in April 2019, Attingal in December 2022, and Kannur in August 2024.

The actor’s complaint centers around an incident during the inauguration of a showroom in Alakode, Kannur, on August 7, 2024, where Chemmanur allegedly made unwelcome advances while placing a necklace on her.

Chemmanur has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining his innocence. He is facing charges under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment and Section 67 of the IT Act for the electronic transmission of obscene material.

Filed under

Boby Chemmanur

