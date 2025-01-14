Centre Notifies Appointment Of Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran As Supreme Court Judge

Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran, the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, has been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of India.

The announcement came through an official notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.

His elevation follows the recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and subsequent approval by the President of India.

The notification stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the Hon’ble President of India is pleased to appoint Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice, Patna High Court, as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

Justice Chandran’s appointment marks a significant milestone in his legal career. He began his judicial journey on November 8, 2011, when he was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court. Over the years, he gained a reputation for delivering insightful judgments and maintaining judicial integrity.

In March 2023, he was elevated to the position of Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, where he served for over a year before his recent promotion to the Supreme Court.

The decision to elevate Justice Chandran was made by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 7, 2025. The Collegium, which oversees appointments to higher judiciary posts, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that only judges with exceptional credentials are appointed to the apex court.

Justice Chandran’s experience of over 11 years as a high court judge and more than a year as a chief justice was a key factor in his selection.

Justice Chandran’s tenure in the Kerala High Court was marked by several landmark rulings. His expertise in constitutional law and administrative matters earned him widespread respect within the legal community. His contributions as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court further underscored his ability to handle complex cases and lead a high court with distinction.

With his elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Chandran is expected to bring his deep legal acumen, experience, and a commitment to justice to the nation’s highest judicial institution. His appointment adds to the diversity of the bench, further strengthening the judiciary’s role in upholding the Constitution and ensuring justice for all.

Justice Chandran is set to assume his new role shortly, marking the beginning of another chapter in his distinguished judicial career.

