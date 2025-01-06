Shaurya Samman 2025: CM Yogi Hails Uttar Pradesh’s Progress, Says ‘It Has Changed Now’

CM Yogi Adityanath honored martyrs and great police officers at Shaurya Samman 2025, hailing sacrifices for the nation. The function acknowledged the courage of soldiers, including those from Pulwama, paying tribute to the braveherats.

Shaurya Samman 2025: The Shaurya Samman 2025 event, organized by India News and ITV Network, was held to honor the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. The tribute was not limited to the martyrs but extended to the daredevil soldiers, who had involved themselves in all the military operations. Families of the soldiers received special recognition to make the function a heartfelt tribute to their sacrifices.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the chief guest of the program and initiated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Along with him were Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma and Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma on stage. He spoke to the audience to appreciate the unprecedented contributions of soldiers along with their families and finally brief the people about the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.

UP CM Yogi mentioned, “The Uttar Pradesh government has done great work in making Kumbh an event for the world’s biggest religious gathering. Over 1.5 lakh toilets have been built for the devotees and more than 400 million are likely to take part in this biggest festival of devotion.”

Crime Control And Transformation Of Uttar Pradesh

Reflecting on the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi remarked, “Before 2017, the state was riddled with insecurity. Back then, the police ran from criminals. Today, criminals are on the run and being brought to justice.” He further underlined how a state’s administration has successfully established safety and security for its citizenry.

He also spoke about the transformation of Prayagraj, highlighting that the city now boasts newly developed corridors and infrastructure, making it unrecognizable compared to its earlier state. “Prayagraj has undergone a remarkable transformation. It is now ready to host the world’s largest religious gathering,” he added.

CM Yogi appreciated the efforts of ITV Network in organizing the Shaurya Samman event. According to him, the program is a great step towards recognizing the sacrifices of martyrs and preserving India’s cultural heritage. This initiative was highly connected with the audience, creating a sense of pride and patriotism.

Shaurya Samman For Pulwama Martyrs And Gallant Police Officers

Honoring family members of martyrs in the Pulwama incident, Yogi honored personally the families offering tributes: “A group of police men from UP – five policemen was given Gallantry Award in Gallantry Awards this year. During the case involving Umesh Pal, the heroes were upholders of justice for law and order.

Prominent personalities from Uttar Pradesh Police were also remembered for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the state’s security. Their contributions have played a pivotal role in making Uttar Pradesh a safer and fear-free state.

Founder of ITV Network and Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma addressed the audience, stating how remembering and honoring the valor of soldiers is extremely important. He thanked the martyrs’ families for their sacrifices and vowed to make sure that public memory did not forget them.

Watch live coverage of Shaurya Samman 2025:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ALSO READ | Shaurya Samman 2025: A Tribute To Sacrifice And Valor Of India’s Bravehearts