Home > India > Shilp Samagam Mela: Celebration of Art, Craft and Culture commences in Bengaluru

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 01:40:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The much-awaited Shilp Samagam Mela 2025 opened on Friday in Bengaluru, bringing to life India’s extraordinary heritage of crafts and culture. Organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, in collaboration with TULIP, the mela will be held from September 5th to 14th at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said.

This year’s edition features 75 stalls of artisans’ handicrafts, showcasing exquisite creations ranging from intricate metalwork, wooden artifacts, cane and bamboo products, pottery, textiles, and handwoven treasures of more than 13 states.

The mela reflects India’s rich artistic legacy while also serving as a vital marketplace where artisans engage with urban and international audiences.

Shilp Samagam Mela highlights the skills of artisans from diverse communities, including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Safai Mitras.

Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, inaugurated the mela today, in the presence of Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State, SJE, P C Mohan, Member of Parliament, Bengaluru Central and senior officials of SJE and Social Welfare Dept. Government of Karnataka, artisans, and cultural representatives.

Each evening, the mela will transform into a cultural festival with folk dances, traditional music, and storytelling performances, giving visitors a glimpse into India’s living heritage. Shilp Samagam Mela 2025, Bengaluru, is more than a craft fair; it is a celebration of India’s unity in diversity, ensuring that every artisan’s story is heard, every tradition honoured, and every craft valued. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

