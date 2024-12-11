Shocking Drop To 4.9°C: Delhi Faces Rare Cold Wave After 14 Years, Pollution Worsens!

Delhi records a sharp 4.9°C temperature, marking the lowest minimum temperature in 14 years, with a yellow alert issued by IMD for the next two days.

Delhi has been hit by a cold wave, with temperatures dipping to 4.9°C on Wednesday, marking the coldest December day in 14 years. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that this was the first time in over a decade that minimum temperatures in early December have fallen below the 5°C mark. The city’s chilly weather follows the influence of northwest winds, which have caused a significant drop in temperature.

Sharp Temperature Drop and Yellow Alert Issued

This drastic change in the weather marks a sharp drop from Tuesday’s 8°C to Wednesday’s 4.9°C, 4.7°C below the normal minimum temperature for this time of year. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting similar cold wave conditions to continue for the next two days. The coldest minimum temperature ever recorded in Delhi during this period was 4.1°C, which occurred on December 6, 1987.

A cold wave is declared when temperatures fall between 4.5°C to 6.4°C below normal, with the current cold wave being classified under this range. If the temperature drop exceeds 6.4°C, it would be classified as a “severe cold wave.”

Cold Wave Expected to Last Until December 13

The IMD attributes this cold wave to surface winds blowing from the northwest at speeds of 8-10 kmph. The absence of significant western disturbances and the strong surface winds during the day are expected to keep the minimum temperatures within the range of 4-6°C for the next few days. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in the capital city from December 11 through 13, bringing further chill and challenges to residents.

Air Quality Worsens as Smog Appears

In addition to the cold wave, Delhi’s air quality has worsened. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 199 at 4 pm, indicating a “poor” air quality level. This level of pollution poses serious health risks, particularly due to the high concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 particles in the air. These pollutants can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, leading to respiratory issues and other health problems.

The forecast predicts that Delhi’s AQI will remain in the “poor” category for the next two days, as the cold wave continues and pollutants persist in the air. Smog and mist are also expected to appear during the evening or night, further reducing visibility and worsening the air quality.

A Breezy and Chilly Thursday Ahead

Looking ahead, Thursday will bring breezy conditions with winds blowing at 16 kmph. The skies are expected to remain clear during the day, but with the ongoing cold wave and air quality concerns, residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions. The combination of cold weather and poor air quality presents a challenging situation for Delhiites, urging them to limit outdoor activities and take steps to safeguard their health during this harsh winter spell.

With the cold wave and pollution combining forces, Delhi faces a tough winter ahead. As temperatures remain low and the city continues to battle rising pollution levels, it is crucial for residents to stay safe and follow advisories issued by health and weather authorities.