Shocking! Indians Lost ₹120.30 Crore To Digital Scammers — PM Modi Gives Tips For Safety!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this alarming trend on Sunday, urging citizens to be cautious of emerging online scams that have proliferated due to sophisticated tactics employed by fraudsters. (Read more below)

Indians lost a staggering ₹120.30 crore to “digital arrest” frauds in the first quarter of this year alone, according to data from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this alarming trend on Sunday, urging citizens to be cautious of emerging online scams that have proliferated due to sophisticated tactics employed by fraudsters.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) reported that digital arrests have become a common method for scammers, with 46% of cyber fraud incidents between January and April linked to three Southeast Asian countries: Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. Overall, victims reported losses totaling approximately ₹1,776 crore during this period.

The fraudulent scheme typically begins with a video call from individuals impersonating law enforcement officials, claiming that the victim is involved in illegal activities such as drug trafficking or that a parcel containing contraband has been seized. Once the scammer has established contact, they demand money for a “compromise” or threaten the victim with legal repercussions if they do not comply.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that “digital arrest” has no basis in Indian law, stating, “No enforcement agency would ever ask citizens for personal details by phone or video call.” He urged the public to remain vigilant, noting that fraudsters often use professional setups to impersonate police or tax officials, complete with fake ID cards and uniforms.

Modi shared three essential steps for individuals to follow if they suspect they are being targeted by such scams:

Stay Calm: Victims should not panic and should try to record or take a screenshot of the interaction if possible. Recognize Fraud: Understand that no legitimate government agency will threaten or coerce individuals online. Report the Crime: Contact the national cyber helpline and report the incident to local authorities immediately.

Recent cases illustrate the severity of this issue. In August, Bengaluru police apprehended several suspects after a victim reported being defrauded of over ₹20 million, with scammers claiming that a package linked to the victim contained illegal drugs. Notably, actress Maala Parvathi also disclosed that she was targeted by these fraudsters, who falsely accused her of smuggling drugs and attempted to impose a virtual arrest.

As digital arrest frauds continue to rise, the urgency for awareness and preventive measures has never been greater. The I4C has classified scams into four categories, including digital arrests, trading scams, investment scams, and romance scams, with trading scams causing the most significant financial loss at ₹1,420.48 crore.

ALSO RAED: Tirupati On High Alert: ISKCON Temple Faces Alarming ISIS Bomb Threat