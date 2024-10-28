Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Tirupati On High Alert: ISKCON Temple Faces Alarming ISIS Bomb Threat

The temple town of Tirupati has been shaken by another bomb threat, causing widespread panic among residents and visitors alike. A staff member at the ISKCON temple reported receiving a threatening email, allegedly from ISIS, claiming that the temple would be targeted for an attack. In response, local police took immediate action, conducting extensive searches at the temple with bomb squads and dog units, ultimately finding no explosives.

This incident marks the fourth such hoax email received in the city within just three days. Earlier in the week, three hotels in Tirupati also reported similar bomb threats via email, heightening the atmosphere of fear among locals and devotees.

Tirupati East Police have taken the situation seriously, registering a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the bomb threat. The Circle Inspector, Srinivasulu, confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the source of these alarming communications.

“Three hotels received bomb threat alerts. An FIR has been registered regarding the email, and the case is being investigated from various angles. We will soon trace the culprits, and those behind the email will be identified after the investigation is completed,” stated the police official.

The authorities are urging the public to remain calm and vigilant, as they work to track down those responsible for these disturbing threats.

