Home > India > Shocking: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose Over Loan Repayment Dispute In Karnataka’s Davangere

Shocking: Man Bites Off Wife’s Nose Over Loan Repayment Dispute In Karnataka’s Davangere

In a shocking domestic violence case in Karnataka’s Davangere, a man bit off his wife’s nose during a fight over a ₹2 lakh loan repayment. The woman was hospitalized in Shivamogga. A police case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

In Karnataka's Davangere, a man bit off his wife's nose after a fight over a loan repayment. The woman is under treatment, and police have registered a case and begun probing.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 10:33:46 IST

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a husband allegedly bit off his wife’s nose following a quarrel over loan installment repayment in Karnataka’s Davangere district.

The incident occurred in Mantaraghatta village of Channagiri taluk. The front portion of the nose of 30-year-old Vidya was completely bitten off by her husband, Vijay, during the violent altercation.

The couple reportedly had a heated argument over repaying a ₹2 lakh loan and its installments. In a fit of rage, Vijay abused and attacked Vidya. As the argument escalated, Vidya fell, and Vijay bit off her nose in the middle of the fight.

Shocked locals intervened quickly, broke up the fight, and rushed Vidya to the nearby Channagiri Government Hospital for treatment. After initial medical care, she was referred to Megan Hospital in Shivamogga for advanced treatment.

Vidya has now filed a police complaint against her husband. The Channagiri police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the incident.

