SHOCKING School Fee Of Class One Student In Bengaluru Goes Viral

Soaring school fee today is said to be one key reason why the generation is palnning not to have kids. In a latest development, a Bengaluru based school has gone viral for its peak priced school fee. An international school in Bengaluru is costing Rs 7.35 lakh annual fee for grade one students.

A user named Hardik Pandya posted the 2025–26 academic year fee details on X (formerly Twitter). The snapshot showed charges for an IB-affiliated institution in the city. According to the post, parents of Primary Years Programme students must pay Rs 3,67,500 per term, collected twice a year, totaling Rs 7,35,000.

The school also charges a Rs 1 lakh non-refundable admission fee at enrollment and an application fee of Rs 1,000.

Higher Grades Costlier with Annual Fee of Rs 11 Lakh

The document revealed even higher costs for senior students. Parents of Grades 11 and 12 must pay around Rs 11 lakh per year. This makes the institution one of the most expensive private schools in India.

Hardik Pandya captioned the post, “Annual fee structure of primary school years at one of the better institutions in Bangalore. Rs 7,35,000 per annum from Grade 1. Don’t miss the Rs 1,00,000 non-refundable admission fees.” The post spread quickly online, drawing sharp reactions. Several users expressed concerns about affordability, while others defended the charges, calling them justified for an international curriculum.

Social Media Reacts to High School Fees

The viral post triggered a strong debate on affordability in private education. One X user said, “Unaffordable even for an IT couple earning a combined pretax income of Rs 50 lakh per annum with two school-going children.” Another user argued that education is a basic right and high fees widen inequality. Some, however, defended the system. One comment read, “For a premier institution, Rs 60,000 a month seems reasonable.” Another user countered, “Anyone who considers this a reasonable amount needs to touch grass.” Others compared costs with the American International School, Chennai, where annual tuition stands at Rs 27 lakh.

Must Read: Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Over 2 Lakh Urges To Delete Names, 33,000 Urges To Include