Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > India > Sign Language As Elective Subject In Class XI: All About Assam Government New Initiative

Sign Language As Elective Subject In Class XI: All About Assam Government New Initiative

The Assam government is set to introduce sign language as an elective subject in Class XI. This comes at a time when 70 students have already enrolled in the current year. Advocates of the move believe that it will pave the way for a more empathetic and unified society, where deaf individuals from any part of the country can engage with fellow citizens just like anyone else.

Sign language as an elective in Assam: Government initiative
Sign language as an elective in Assam: Government initiative

Published By: Nibir Deka
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 13:05:31 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Assam government is set to introduce sign language as an elective subject in Class XI. This comes at a time when 70 students have already enrolled in the current year.

The main aim of introducing the subject has been for two primary reasons. That is, to benefit students with hearing issues and to open up new opportunities for youth. 

“In Assam, we introduced sign language as an elective subject in Class XI. This will benefit students with hearing issues and open up new opportunities for youth,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on social media.

The move aligns with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on equity and inclusion in education, and reflects Assam’s commitment to creating accessible learning environments for all learners.

Speaking to NewsX, Ankur Sarma, Executive Board Member of the Assam Association of the Deaf, hailed the move made by the Assam government. “This progressive step aims to bridge the communication gap between the deaf and hearing communities. Notably, the Assam Association of the Deaf played a pivotal role in the development of the textbook, ensuring it meets both educational and practical needs,” said Sarma. 

The move is part of a broader initiative by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), which had earlier this year already introduced three new elective subjects for Higher Secondary students – Artificial intelligence, financial literacy, and sign language. 

Advocates of the move believe that it will pave the way for a more empathetic and unified society, where deaf individuals from any part of the country can engage with fellow citizens just like anyone else. “Students interested in learning sign language can now opt for it as an optional subject in their higher secondary curriculum. By including this subject in mainstream education, the initiative seeks to foster a deeper understanding and respect for the deaf community,” added Ankur Sarma. 

He further stated, “This could be a game-changer in changing public perception toward the deaf community; it empowers hearing students to communicate directly with deaf individuals, eliminating the need for an interpreter and promoting inclusivity.”

ALSO READ: Congress Responds To EC, Demands Voter List, Video Footage Of Polling Day In Maharashtra, Haryana

Tags: assam governmentsign language
Advertisement

More News

Infrastructure Boost: Bank Of India, Union Bank Announce Massive Fundraising
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says Israel Crushed Under Iran’s Blows As Trump, CIA Claim US Strikes Obliterated Tehran’s Nuclear Program
Axiom-4 Successfully Docks At International Space Station; Shubhanshu Shukla Becomes The First Indian At ISS
Caught On Cam: Party Turns Deadly in Mexico’s Irapuato as Gunmen Kill 12 People
Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?