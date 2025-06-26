Sign Language As Elective Subject In Class XI: All About Assam Government New Initiative

The Assam government is set to introduce sign language as an elective subject in Class XI. This comes at a time when 70 students have already enrolled in the current year.

The main aim of introducing the subject has been for two primary reasons. That is, to benefit students with hearing issues and to open up new opportunities for youth.

“In Assam, we introduced sign language as an elective subject in Class XI. This will benefit students with hearing issues and open up new opportunities for youth,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on social media.

The move aligns with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on equity and inclusion in education, and reflects Assam’s commitment to creating accessible learning environments for all learners.

Speaking to NewsX, Ankur Sarma, Executive Board Member of the Assam Association of the Deaf, hailed the move made by the Assam government. “This progressive step aims to bridge the communication gap between the deaf and hearing communities. Notably, the Assam Association of the Deaf played a pivotal role in the development of the textbook, ensuring it meets both educational and practical needs,” said Sarma.

The move is part of a broader initiative by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), which had earlier this year already introduced three new elective subjects for Higher Secondary students – Artificial intelligence, financial literacy, and sign language.

Advocates of the move believe that it will pave the way for a more empathetic and unified society, where deaf individuals from any part of the country can engage with fellow citizens just like anyone else. “Students interested in learning sign language can now opt for it as an optional subject in their higher secondary curriculum. By including this subject in mainstream education, the initiative seeks to foster a deeper understanding and respect for the deaf community,” added Ankur Sarma.

He further stated, “This could be a game-changer in changing public perception toward the deaf community; it empowers hearing students to communicate directly with deaf individuals, eliminating the need for an interpreter and promoting inclusivity.”

ALSO READ: Congress Responds To EC, Demands Voter List, Video Footage Of Polling Day In Maharashtra, Haryana