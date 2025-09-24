LIVE TV
Sikkim CM Prem Tamang inaugurates newly constructed District Hospital in Mangan

Sikkim CM Prem Tamang inaugurates newly constructed District Hospital in Mangan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 22:20:06 IST

Mangan (Sikkim) [India], September 24 (ANI): Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday inaugurated the newly built District Hospital at Mangan, providing the District with a modern and secure healthcare facility.

After inaugurating the hospital, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang toured the hospital and also visited the Dialysis Unit and Emergency Unit. He interacted with medical staff, enquired about the availability of critical equipment, and expressed satisfaction with the upgraded infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also inspected patient wards and emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and round-the-clock service to meet the needs of the growing population.

Public representatives, esteemed dignitaries, senior government officials, the medical fraternity and residents gathered to witness the event, which marks a major upgrade in the region’s medical services.

The Mangan District Hospital is the only major health centre for North Sikkim. It serves five public health sub-centres, nearly half of the district’s population, a large migratory workforce, and both domestic and international tourists. The hospital has a plinth area of 59,808 sq ft across four floors.

The Ground Floor of the hospital is spread across 17,447 sq ft and comprises reception, registration lobby, pharmacy, General Medicine, surgical, eye, dermatology, psychiatric, medicine, ENT, dental, paediatric and orthopaedic OPDs.

Likewise, it also houses the Physiotherapy unit, multipurpose room, medical store, CT scan, radiology (digital and conventional X-ray, ultrasonography), Immunisation and cold chain rooms, MCH room, Separate male/female washrooms, doctors’ washrooms, ramp and stair access, and a connector to the Trauma Care Centre.

The First Floor (16,589 sq ft) comprises the Paediatric department: examination rooms, nurses’ station, step-down and SNCU beds, paediatric ward, Gynaecological department: OT with allied facilities, ANC, labour room, post-natal care, two 6-bedded wards, Laboratory: pathology, microbiology, haematology labs with sample collection and technician rooms.

The Second Floor (16,589 sq ft) comprises the Surgical department: main OT, ICU with triage, male and female wards (5 beds each).

Orthopaedic ward with male and female (5 beds each), plus de-addiction, geriatric (4 beds each), and respiratory ctistress rooms.

General medicine with IO-bedded male and female wards, nurses’ station, HV AC/ electrical and laundry rooms.

The Top Floor (8,203 sq ft) comprises a Conference hall, a canteen, separate male and female washrooms, and common access areas.

The newly constructed Mangan District Hospital is a modern, seismically resilient facility that will restore essential healthcare services to the North.

Sikkim’s residents, workforce, and tourists. This will optimise patient flow, expand critical departments, and align with contemporary standards for safety and functionality. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: 24-7-servicecm-tamangdialysis-unitdistrict-hospitalemergency-unitgovernment-officialshealthcare-facilitymangan-hospitalmedical-staffnorth-sikkimpatient-wardspublic healthsikkim

