Tuesday, December 10, 2024
SM Krishna Death: Karnataka Schools And Colleges Shut Tomorrow As State Mourns The Loss Of Former CM

Karnataka declares a holiday to honour SM Krishna, the former CM who helped shape Bengaluru into India's Silicon Valley. State mourning from Dec 10-12.

The Karnataka government has announced a public holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges, including aided educational institutions, on Wednesday, December 11, in honour of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. The state will observe a three-day mourning period from December 10 to 12. During this time, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government offices, and no cultural or entertainment events will be held by the government.

SM Krishna, who passed away on December 10 at the age of 92, was a key figure in shaping the development of Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru. His contributions were pivotal in transforming the city into India’s tech capital, earning it the moniker “India’s Silicon Valley.” Krishna’s death marked the end of an era for the state, as he was known not only for his leadership but also for his efforts to drive economic growth and political stability in Karnataka.

Born in Somanahalli, Mandya district, on May 1, 1932, SM Krishna had a remarkable political career that spanned several decades. He was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, a period during which he focused on infrastructure development, education, and boosting the state’s economy. His policies helped foster Bengaluru‘s emergence as a hub for IT and technology, drawing major multinational corporations to the city.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Krishna was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2023. Apart from his time as Chief Minister, Krishna also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He remained a prominent figure in Indian politics even after his retirement in 2023.

The state will honour Krishna with a full state funeral, and his cremation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in his hometown of Mandya, with full state honours.

Filed under

Karnataka SM Krishna SM Krishna death

