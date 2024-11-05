Smog Alert: Delhi’s AQI Hits 384, Marking ‘Very Poor’ Levels & Rising Health Risk

As Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, the focus remains on implementing effective measures to curb pollution and ensure compliance with regulations.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, with a thin layer of smog engulfing several places in the national capital.

The AQI of Delhi was recorded at 384 at 8 AM on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Severe Air Quality Levels Reported Across Delhi

According to SAFAR India, air quality in several places of Delhi crossed the 400 mark on Tuesday morning, making it reach the ‘severe’ category.

At around 7.00 AM on Monday, Mundka recorded an AQI of 416, Vivek Vihar at 424, Ashok Vihar at 418, New Moti Bagh at 414, Anand Vihar at 457, Rohini at 401, and Dwarka Sector 8 at 404. All these areas reported ‘severe’ air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

The AQI at Pusa was recorded at 364 during the same time, RK Puram at 396, ITO at 343, Lodhi Road at 346, and Narela at 390.

Understanding AQI Categories: Implications for Public Health

An AQI is considered “poor” between ‘200 and 300’, “very poor” at ‘301 and 400’, “severe” at ‘401-450,’ and 450 and above is categorized as “severe plus.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi government how the ban on bursting firecrackers in the national capital to curb air pollution was flouted during Diwali celebrations.

Supreme Court’s Inquiry: Enforcing Firecracker Ban in Delhi

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit on the steps taken to ensure that pollution is tackled and to enforce the firecracker ban in the city.

The bench observed that there are widespread reports in newspapers that the ban on firecrackers was not implemented and said it wanted the Delhi government to immediately respond as to why the firecracker ban was hardly enforced.

It further directed the Delhi government and the Police Commissioner of Delhi to file affidavits highlighting what steps they propose to take to ensure that this issue does not recur next year.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave also told the bench that there was absolute non-compliance with firecracker restrictions during Diwali this year. She added that there is a report suggesting a significant increase in air pollution on the day of Diwali, with the pollution percentage rising from 10 percent to 27 percent.

Future Measures: Addressing Air Pollution in Delhi

As Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, the focus remains on implementing effective measures to curb pollution and ensure compliance with regulations. The upcoming winter months typically see a spike in pollution levels, making proactive steps crucial for public health and safety.

