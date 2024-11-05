Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Indian Army Completes Successful Patrols In Depsang And Demchok After China Disengagement

This achievement follows the completion of a disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a significant step toward maintaining peace along the India-China border, the Indian Army successfully completed patrols in the Depsang and Demchok regions of eastern Ladakh, defense sources reported on Monday. This achievement follows the completion of a disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Joint Agreement on Patrolling Protocol

According to an official statement, the recent patrols were part of a mutual consensus between India and China to restart patrols at two friction points, Depsang and Demchok. “This is yet another positive step towards maintaining peace and tranquility on the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” noted the Indian Army. The patrols follow a border patrolling pact, which mandates prior notification for each patrol, with multiple patrols allowed each month.

While the Indian Army has conducted patrols in both regions, China has so far only conducted independent patrols in Demchok.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Confirms Patrolling Agreement

On November 2, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) verified that India and China had commenced verification patrolling under mutually agreed terms in both areas. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during his weekly press briefing, highlighted the progress since the last phase of disengagement agreed upon on October 21, 2024. Jaiswal commented, “Verification patrolling has commenced on mutually agreed terms in Demchok and Depsang. We will keep you updated.”

The Indian Army had initially announced on November 1 that “coordinated patrolling” had resumed in Demchok and would soon expand to the Depsang plains.

High-Level Dialogues to Stabilize Relations

Dialogue mechanisms at various levels, including discussions led by foreign ministers and other officials, have been established to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar previously emphasized that the foreign ministers and national security advisers (NSAs) of both nations would continue discussions aimed at reaching a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution to the border dispute.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had also endorsed the agreement on patrolling at the recent BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 23. During their meeting on the sidelines of the summit, both leaders expressed hope that the patrolling agreement would pave the way for broader disengagement and de-escalation measures.

This renewed commitment to patrolling and cooperation along the LAC marks an important milestone in the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and foster better diplomatic relations between India and China.

Filed under

Bilateral relations border agreement Demchok Depsang Disengagement India-China Border Indian Army LAC Ministry of External Affairs patrol peace
