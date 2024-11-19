Smog Or Politics, Who’s Choking Delhi? AAP Plans For Artificial Rain To Curb Pollution

Indra Shekhar Singh, an agriculture policy analyst, has pointed fingers at policymakers for their failure to address the escalating pollution crisis in Delhi NCR.

As the air quality in the capital dips to hazardous levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged the Central Government to convene an emergency meeting to address the issue.

In a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rai emphasized the severity of Delhi’s air pollution, with the AQI exceeding 450, triggering Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The AAP leader also referred to earlier communications sent in August, October, and earlier this month, underscoring the recurring need for decisive action during the winter months to tackle the city’s deteriorating air quality. It is a clear indication that, having failed to regulate people’s actions, the Delhi Government is now considering altering the weather. So NewsX questions:

1. If artificial rain is easy to create, why don’t we use it in drought-affected areas?

2. If fake rains are possible, why not use them to save the lives of our farmers?

3. Since the spike in pollution is occurring three weeks after Diwali, can we finally close the chapter on firecrackers being the main cause?

4. Can no politician see the farms on fire?

5. Are we now capable of controlling the weather?

Indra Shekhar Singh, an agriculture policy analyst, has pointed fingers at policymakers for their failure to address the escalating pollution crisis in Delhi NCR. He remarked, “This is not a new problem. Delhi NCR has faced worsening air and water quality for years. Despite countless debates and significant financial investments, the situation has deteriorated further, suggesting corruption has drained these resources.”

Could Not Stop People, Now Plans To Change Weather

Singh expressed skepticism about the government’s proposal to combat pollution through cloud seeding. “China has developed advanced technology to manipulate weather over landmasses as vast as India, but India remains primitive in weather modification. We’ve seen disastrous outcomes, like when Dubai’s cloud seeding attempts backfired, causing chaos. If such large-scale trials have failed, why does the minister remain in denial?”

He emphasized that attempting to “conquer” nature instead of working harmoniously with it is misguided. “It’s a bad idea to impose control over natural processes rather than adapt and collaborate with them,” Singh added.

Failures in Agricultural Reforms

Singh criticized the government’s inability to address stubble burning, a major contributor to pollution. “We’ve failed to eliminate parali burning in Punjab or shift paddy cultivation to alternative crops. These are the real issues that need solutions, but they’re ignored because the system profits from maintaining the status quo. It’s a mafia circus where human lives are devalued,” he said.

Air Purifiers vs. Natural Solutions

The analyst also called attention to the booming air purifier industry, questioning why more emphasis isn’t placed on planting trees. “Why are we investing in air purifiers instead of trees? Nature provides the best purification system, yet we’re focusing on short-term fixes that profit a few while ignoring sustainable solutions,” Singh concluded.

His remarks highlight the urgent need for transparent policymaking and sustainable solutions to tackle Delhi NCR’s ongoing environmental crisis.

