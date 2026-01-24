LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Antarctic gaza peace plan Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Antarctic gaza peace plan Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Antarctic gaza peace plan Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Antarctic gaza peace plan Board of Peace Union Budget 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Antarctic gaza peace plan Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Antarctic gaza peace plan Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Antarctic gaza peace plan Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan BNS Section 103 British politician crime bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Antarctic gaza peace plan Board of Peace Union Budget 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India > Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

A massive winter storm hits the US, causing snow, ice, flight cancellations, and power risks, while northern India braces for first snowfalls and subzero temperatures amid an ongoing cold spell.

Snow Storm Weather Forecast
Snow Storm Weather Forecast

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 24, 2026 08:51:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

India is experiencing a temperature drop as the current rainy period ends and winter weather sets in. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that northwest plains, including Delhi, will see temperatures fall by three to five degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures reaching between six and eight degrees.

This year has brought unexpected developments, as some mountain areas are experiencing their first snowfall, while Jammu & Kashmir faces heavy snowfall, creating icy conditions in nearby regions. The absence of cloud insulation contributes to extreme nighttime cold, and drivers need to exercise caution due to foggy conditions that develop after clear days.

You Might Be Interested In

Prepare yourself: another western disturbance is expected between January 26 and 28, bringing additional rain and snow to the Western Himalayas. Northern and central India should brace for true winter weather across the region this weekend.

Snowpocalypse Alert: From Texas to New England, America Braces for Blizzard Mayhem

US Snowstorm Weather Forecast: States on High Alert as Massive Winter System Sweeps the Nation

A monstrous winter storm is barreling across the United States, stretching across a distance of approximately 1,500 to 2,000 miles from Texas to New England, which has millions of people preparing for dangerous icy conditions. Meteorologists warn this weather system could bring snow and ice and extreme wind chills that would match the 1993 “superstorm,” according to their predictions. The freezing temperatures will affect more than half of the population across the United States.

At least 17 states, including Texas, Alabama, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia, plus Washington, D.C., have declared states of emergency. Governor Greg Abbott of Texas issued disaster declarations for 134 counties, while D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency because of predicted snowfall and freezing rain that would total nine inches. Schools and universities across the country have canceled classes because students from Mississippi to Massachusetts need to find safe locations.

Travel Disruptions and Safety Tips Amid Winter Storms

  • Massive Flight Cancellations: Over 5,000 flights canceled across the U.S. this weekend; Dallas Fort Worth International Airport saw 72% of Saturday departures canceled. Sunday became the worst day for cancellations in the past year.

  • Dangerous Ice and Snow Accumulations: Southern U.S. cities like Dallas, Memphis, Nashville, Charlotte, and Raleigh face major ice threats. Snowfall of at least six inches expected from the southern Rockies to the Ohio Valley and Northeast, with some areas receiving a foot or more.

  • Power Outage Risks: Approximately 60 million Americans could experience icy conditions; power outages could affect up to one million people.

  • Preparation Measures: Residents advised to stock up on essentials, insulate pipes, and prepare for extended outages.

  • Emergency Response: In the U.S., National Guard and emergency services are mobilized; in northern India, citizens are advised to monitor local forecasts and protect against subzero temperatures.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 8:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: flight cancellationsicy conditionspower-outagessnow storm weather forecastwinter storm

RELATED News

Knight in Shining Armour or Strategic Gambler: Is the US Trying to Draft the Comeback of Jamaat-e-Islami? Outreach Concerns Amid the Upcoming Elections in Bangladesh

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

Russia Demands Ukraine Withdraw From Donbas As Trilateral Peace Talks Kick Off In Abu Dhabi

‘China Will Eat Them Up’: Trump Claims Canada Is Blocking Golden Dome Plan Over Greenland, Warns Allies Face Threats

Ex-Olympian And Alleged Drug Kingpin Ryan Wedding Nabbed After Years On The Run, Shocking Arrest Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

‘There Was No Slutdropping, No Spice Girl Action’: Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Fat Tony Breaks Silence On Viral Victoria Beckham ‘Inappropriate’ Dance

Who Is Kamaal R Khan? Controversial Actor Detained In Mumbai For Allegedly Firing At A Residential Building — Know The Full Case Details

Homework Turns Deadly: Faridabad Father Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter With Rolling Pin Over Counting Mistake, Community In Shock

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

Mumbai Police Detain Kamaal R Khan Over Oshiwara Firing: Four Shots Fired At Residential Building, Investigation Intensifies

Ex-Olympian And Alleged Drug Kingpin Ryan Wedding Nabbed After Years On The Run, Shocking Arrest Unfolds

Tragedy Strikes: Five Killed In Suicide Attack At Wedding In Pakistan’s KPK, Horror Unfolds

Prince Harry Urges Respect For NATO Troops’ Afghanistan Sacrifices After Trump Remarks: ‘Those Sacrifices Deserve Truthful Recognition’

US Hits Iran’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ With Sanctions Amid Protest Cinrackdown, Escalating Middle East Tensions

Trump’s NATO Troops Remark Sparks Fury: Keir Starmer Calls It ‘Insulting, Appalling,’ Demands Apology Over Afghanistan Comments

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released
Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released
Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released
Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

QUICK LINKS