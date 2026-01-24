Snow Storm Weather Forecast: Northern India Braces for Heavy Snowfall Over Mountains, While US Faces Blizzard Conditions – Flights Canceled, Safety Advisories Released

India is experiencing a temperature drop as the current rainy period ends and winter weather sets in. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that northwest plains, including Delhi, will see temperatures fall by three to five degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures reaching between six and eight degrees.

This year has brought unexpected developments, as some mountain areas are experiencing their first snowfall, while Jammu & Kashmir faces heavy snowfall, creating icy conditions in nearby regions. The absence of cloud insulation contributes to extreme nighttime cold, and drivers need to exercise caution due to foggy conditions that develop after clear days.

Prepare yourself: another western disturbance is expected between January 26 and 28, bringing additional rain and snow to the Western Himalayas. Northern and central India should brace for true winter weather across the region this weekend.

Snowpocalypse Alert: From Texas to New England, America Braces for Blizzard Mayhem

US Snowstorm Weather Forecast: States on High Alert as Massive Winter System Sweeps the Nation

A monstrous winter storm is barreling across the United States, stretching across a distance of approximately 1,500 to 2,000 miles from Texas to New England, which has millions of people preparing for dangerous icy conditions. Meteorologists warn this weather system could bring snow and ice and extreme wind chills that would match the 1993 “superstorm,” according to their predictions. The freezing temperatures will affect more than half of the population across the United States.

At least 17 states, including Texas, Alabama, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia, plus Washington, D.C., have declared states of emergency. Governor Greg Abbott of Texas issued disaster declarations for 134 counties, while D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency because of predicted snowfall and freezing rain that would total nine inches. Schools and universities across the country have canceled classes because students from Mississippi to Massachusetts need to find safe locations.

Travel Disruptions and Safety Tips Amid Winter Storms

Massive Flight Cancellations: Over 5,000 flights canceled across the U.S. this weekend; Dallas Fort Worth International Airport saw 72% of Saturday departures canceled. Sunday became the worst day for cancellations in the past year.

Dangerous Ice and Snow Accumulations: Southern U.S. cities like Dallas, Memphis, Nashville, Charlotte, and Raleigh face major ice threats. Snowfall of at least six inches expected from the southern Rockies to the Ohio Valley and Northeast, with some areas receiving a foot or more.

Power Outage Risks: Approximately 60 million Americans could experience icy conditions; power outages could affect up to one million people.

Preparation Measures: Residents advised to stock up on essentials, insulate pipes, and prepare for extended outages.

Emergency Response: In the U.S., National Guard and emergency services are mobilized; in northern India, citizens are advised to monitor local forecasts and protect against subzero temperatures.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: