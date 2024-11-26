Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son To Meet PM Modi

Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of Japan’s SoftBank Group, is set to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, according to a reliable source. This comes after Son’s meeting with Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries and India’s wealthiest individual, on Tuesday. The two industry giants discussed exciting prospects related to artificial intelligence (AI) in India.

While the details of the meeting remain under wraps, the focus on AI opportunities suggests that SoftBank is eyeing potential investments in India’s rapidly growing tech ecosystem. SoftBank has already been a major player in the global tech scene, and with India’s tech sector booming, this could signal the start of a new partnership or venture in the AI space.

Neither SoftBank, Reliance Industries, nor the office of Prime Minister Modi have yet responded to requests for comments regarding the discussions.

With AI poised to revolutionize industries worldwide, India’s market is becoming increasingly attractive to global investors. The discussions between Son and Ambani, two of the world’s leading tech and business figures, could pave the way for new AI-driven innovations in India, further strengthening the nation’s position in the global tech landscape.

This meeting is a crucial development to watch as India continues to emerge as a key player in the global AI race, with both domestic and international investors looking for new opportunities in the country’s tech-driven economy.

MUST READ: Fadnavis Poised To Become Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde Unhappy, Claims Athawale

 

AI opportunities India artificial intelligence India Masayoshi Son mukesh ambani Narendra Modi Reliance Industries SoftBank
