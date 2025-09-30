LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Something Fishy Here': Hema Malini-Led NDA Panel Raises Questions On Rally Management In Karur TVK Rally

Hema Malini-led BJP delegation demands a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Karur rally stampede that killed 41. NDA panel cites irregularities, while a TVK functionary in Villupuram died by suicide, blaming DMK and police for the tragedy.

Hema Malini-led BJP team calls for SC probe into Karur rally tragedy (Photo: ANI)
Hema Malini-led BJP team calls for SC probe into Karur rally tragedy (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 30, 2025 15:44:55 IST

A BJP delegation led by Hema Malini visited Karur on Tuesday to review the tragic stampede at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, which claimed 41 lives. The NDA panel has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry, citing irregularities at the rally site.

While speaking to reporters, Hema Malini said, “We came here after the incident happened. It was in a very bad shape. Locals told us what all they witnessed, including the time Vijay arrived and how the crowd gathered. Vijay came in a big bus, yet the area was small. It seems something fishy here.” She added, “It is sad that 41 people died. We want to know who is responsible the administration or the organisers who approved the site.”

Anurag Thakur demanded  impartial investigation

BJP MP Anurag Thakur also called for an impartial investigation, saying, “There should be a free and fair probe by a Supreme Court judge. We need answers on what led to this tragedy and the role of intelligence agencies. Officials should respond by this weekend.” The delegation is expected to submit its findings to the BJP leadership after meeting affected families and reviewing administrative measures.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of politicising the Karur tragedy by forming a fact-finding committee and urged the Congress to set up its own independent panel with MPs from outside Tamil Nadu.

TVK leader dead

In a separate development, a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary, 51-year-old Ayyappan, was found dead by suicide in Villupuram district. He reportedly left a note blaming DMK Minister Senthil Balaji and the police for the Karur stampede. Ayyappan, who had visited his elderly parents in Mayilam village, was discovered hanging by his mother, Muniyammal, and the Senji Police were informed.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:44 PM IST
Tags: hema maliniTVKTVK RallyVijayVijay Thalapathy

