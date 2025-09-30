LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral

Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur Highway shows four men balancing on a scooter while holding a fifth man aloft. Two riders have been arrested. Authorities warn such reckless stunts on public roads can lead to serious accidents.

Four men balance on a scooter holding a fifth man in a dangerous stunt (Screengrab: IG)
Four men balance on a scooter holding a fifth man in a dangerous stunt (Screengrab: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 30, 2025 15:11:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral

A viral video of a reckless stunt on a scooter has left people shocked, where four men ride a moving scooter balancing while carrying a fifth man suspended above on Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur National Highway. The late-night video, reportedly shot near the old petrol pump on the Bijapur stretch, has attracted widespread anger on social media.

The five men took their lives into their hands with a dangerous stunt as other cars whizzed by very close. The trick was recorded by another motorcyclist, who could be heard telling them, “Bahut badhiya. Ek number, ek number (Very nice).” When the riders caught sight of themselves on camera, the rider in the front attempted to shield his face.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hook (@hookonline_)



Bijapur police have confirmed that two of the riders in the incident have been arrested. Officials said that despite constant warnings and earlier action against similar stunts, cases of negligence on public roads continue to crop up in the area. Senior officials are likely to come up with more information after a proper investigation.

Local authorities have called on the public to desist from doing stunts on public highways, saying that such practices can result in catastrophic accidents or death.

ALSO READ: Bomb Threat On Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo Flight Triggers Emergency At Delhi Airport

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 3:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bijapur National Highway newsIndian youth viral newsIndian youth viral videoviral news

RELATED News

Homeless Man Assaults Woman In NYC Building; Victim Pleads ‘No! How Much To Make You Stop?’
Viral Video Shows Men Dancing In Sarees At Ahmedabad Garba: Do You Know About This 200-Year-Old Curse?
‘Nun, The Garba Queen’: Viral Video Of Nun Dancing In Bhopal Sparks Debate, Internet Can’t Keep Calm
‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’: Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Claim That Donald Trump Is Her Father Takes Internet By Storm
‘Women Are Not Allowed’: But Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot Just Retired, Why Her Story Matters To You?

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral
Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral
Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral
Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS