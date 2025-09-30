Watch: ‘Stupidity At Peak’, 4 Men Balance On Scooter Holding 5th Man, Video Goes Viral

A viral video of a reckless stunt on a scooter has left people shocked, where four men ride a moving scooter balancing while carrying a fifth man suspended above on Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur National Highway. The late-night video, reportedly shot near the old petrol pump on the Bijapur stretch, has attracted widespread anger on social media.

The five men took their lives into their hands with a dangerous stunt as other cars whizzed by very close. The trick was recorded by another motorcyclist, who could be heard telling them, “Bahut badhiya. Ek number, ek number (Very nice).” When the riders caught sight of themselves on camera, the rider in the front attempted to shield his face.

Bijapur police have confirmed that two of the riders in the incident have been arrested. Officials said that despite constant warnings and earlier action against similar stunts, cases of negligence on public roads continue to crop up in the area. Senior officials are likely to come up with more information after a proper investigation.

Local authorities have called on the public to desist from doing stunts on public highways, saying that such practices can result in catastrophic accidents or death.

