Home > India > Bomb Threat On Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo Flight Triggers Emergency At Delhi Airport

A bomb threat on IndiGo flight 6E 762 from Mumbai to Delhi prompted an emergency alert at Delhi Airport on Monday. Passengers were screened, security checks cleared the aircraft, and normal operations resumed. Authorities confirmed the threat as non-specific.

Bomb threat on Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight triggers Delhi Airport alert (Photo: X/Aditya Kondawar)
Bomb threat on Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight triggers Delhi Airport alert (Photo: X/Aditya Kondawar)

Published: September 30, 2025 14:22:30 IST

A bomb threat to a Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight prompted an emergency response at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday morning. The episode, which involved IndiGo flight 6E 762, resulted in increased security screening and safety measures before the plane was deemed safe.

The Delhi Airport was put on alert in an emergency situation at about 8 am after the authorities received a threat call associated with the Mumbai-Delhi flight, officials have confirmed. 

The plane was accorded priority landing, diverted to a remote bay, and was extensively searched by security forces. Passengers were temporarily detained for screening before being cleared. IndiGo confirmed that the incident took place: “A security risk was observed on IndiGo flight 6E 762 flying from Mumbai to Delhi on 30 September 2025.

Security checks

As per standard protocol, we immediately informed the concerned authorities and assisted them in conducting the requisite security checks prior to the aircraft being cleared for operations. 

We did our best to reduce inconvenience to our passengers, including providing refreshments and keeping them updated at regular intervals.”. As ever, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our highest priorities.

The authorities set up Bomb Threat Assessment Committees (BTAC) at the Mumbai and Delhi airports, consisting of CISF, BCAS, and the airport operator officials. The threat was subsequently classified as “non-specific”, and normal operations were cleared for resumption at the airport. 

The incident occurs in the backdrop of an increasing trend of hoax bomb threat calls against Indian airlines. Government records indicate 1,143 hoax calls were made to domestic carriers from August 2022 to November 2024, and IndiGo witnessed the maximum number of such cases. Though Monday’s threat was a false alarm, officials reiterated that security checks remain tight to protect passengers and ensure easy airport operations.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 2:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS