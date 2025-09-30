LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda

‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati faces chilling allegations of harassing 17 women students at a Delhi institute, with survivors revealing hidden cameras, obscene questions like “Did you use condoms?”, blackmail, and financial fraud.

Survivors expose the chilling abuse, hidden cameras, and coercion behind godman Chaitanyananda’s façade of spirituality (Photo: NewsX)
Survivors expose the chilling abuse, hidden cameras, and coercion behind godman Chaitanyananda’s façade of spirituality (Photo: NewsX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 30, 2025 13:49:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda

The arrest of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Dr Parthasarthy, has exposed shocking accounts of sexual harassment, intimidation, and financial fraud at the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management (ShriSIIM) in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Survivors have accused the 62-year-old of running an empire of hidden cameras, coercion, and fear under the garb of spirituality and academia.

Hidden Cameras and Obscene Questions

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda installed CCTV cameras near girls’ hostels and bathrooms under the pretext of “security.” Survivors say he monitored the footage on his phone and confronted them with deeply personal questions.

“He once asked me if I had sex with my boyfriend and whether I used condoms,” a survivor recalled.

Victims also alleged that he sent late-night WhatsApp messages such as “Baby, I love you” and “I adore you.”

Public Shaming and Sexual Misconduct

Several students were humiliated in front of peers. One woman was branded “characterless” for having a boyfriend, while another recalled seeing a classmate flee Chaitanyananda’s office in tears with her clothes torn. On Holi, female students were allegedly forced to bow before him and let him apply colours on their hair parting and cheeks before anyone else.

Night Summons, Trips, and Academic Blackmail

Multiple complaints state that Chaitanyananda called women to his private quarters at night and coerced them into domestic and foreign trips. Survivors also reported that resistance was punished through manipulated attendance, deduction of marks, and withholding of degrees. Some were forced to pay ₹15,000 to retrieve their documents.

Staff Complicity and Institutional Collusion

The FIR names at least three female staff members, including an Associate Dean, for pressuring students to comply with Chaitanyananda’s demands. Faculty allegedly forced students to delete evidence, silenced complaints, and even made one woman change her name to protect him.

Financial Fraud and Illegal Surveillance

Police investigations revealed a wider web of crimes. Chaitanyananda allegedly:

  • Forged books in his name and ran a printing press from the institute.

  • Sublet campus floors to private firms and diverted funds.

  • Used luxury vehicles, including a BMW worth ₹1.5 crore and a Volvo with fake diplomatic plates, to ferry students under the guise of “industrial visits.”

A Decade-Long Pattern of Abuse

This is not the first time allegations have surfaced. Police records show two previous molestation complaints one in 2009 and another in 2016 suggesting a long pattern of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Arrest and Ongoing Probe

After evading authorities for nearly a month by frequently changing disguises and locations, Chaitanyananda was arrested in Agra earlier this September. Police say he has shown no remorse and continues to give evasive replies during interrogation.

Raids and investigations into a trust worth ₹122 crore are ongoing. Meanwhile, the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham has distanced itself from him, calling his actions “illegal, inappropriate, and against its principles.”

ALSO READ: Obscene Messages, Chats With Women, Airhostess Photos Found On Chaitanyanand Saraswati’s Phone

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 1:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi GodmanDelhi Godman caseSwami Chaitanyananda

RELATED News

Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem

LATEST NEWS

Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
Vijay Calls Off Political Tour After Karur Stampede Leaves 41 Dead
BRIEF-Grodno Prelim. September Sales Revenue At 109.3 Mln Zlotys
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
Ranbir Kapoor To Replace Ranveer Singh In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’? Pre-Production Sparks Big Buzz
‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda
‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda
‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda
‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda

QUICK LINKS