‘Had Sex With Boyfriend, Used Condoms?’: Inside The Chilling Abuse Allegations Against Swami Chaitanyananda

The arrest of self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Dr Parthasarthy, has exposed shocking accounts of sexual harassment, intimidation, and financial fraud at the Shri Sharada Institute of Indian Management (ShriSIIM) in Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Survivors have accused the 62-year-old of running an empire of hidden cameras, coercion, and fear under the garb of spirituality and academia.

Hidden Cameras and Obscene Questions

According to the FIR, Chaitanyananda installed CCTV cameras near girls’ hostels and bathrooms under the pretext of “security.” Survivors say he monitored the footage on his phone and confronted them with deeply personal questions.

“He once asked me if I had sex with my boyfriend and whether I used condoms,” a survivor recalled.

Victims also alleged that he sent late-night WhatsApp messages such as “Baby, I love you” and “I adore you.”

Public Shaming and Sexual Misconduct

Several students were humiliated in front of peers. One woman was branded “characterless” for having a boyfriend, while another recalled seeing a classmate flee Chaitanyananda’s office in tears with her clothes torn. On Holi, female students were allegedly forced to bow before him and let him apply colours on their hair parting and cheeks before anyone else.

Night Summons, Trips, and Academic Blackmail

Multiple complaints state that Chaitanyananda called women to his private quarters at night and coerced them into domestic and foreign trips. Survivors also reported that resistance was punished through manipulated attendance, deduction of marks, and withholding of degrees. Some were forced to pay ₹15,000 to retrieve their documents.

Staff Complicity and Institutional Collusion

The FIR names at least three female staff members, including an Associate Dean, for pressuring students to comply with Chaitanyananda’s demands. Faculty allegedly forced students to delete evidence, silenced complaints, and even made one woman change her name to protect him.

Financial Fraud and Illegal Surveillance

Police investigations revealed a wider web of crimes. Chaitanyananda allegedly:

Forged books in his name and ran a printing press from the institute.

Sublet campus floors to private firms and diverted funds.

Used luxury vehicles, including a BMW worth ₹1.5 crore and a Volvo with fake diplomatic plates, to ferry students under the guise of “industrial visits.”

A Decade-Long Pattern of Abuse

This is not the first time allegations have surfaced. Police records show two previous molestation complaints one in 2009 and another in 2016 suggesting a long pattern of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Arrest and Ongoing Probe

After evading authorities for nearly a month by frequently changing disguises and locations, Chaitanyananda was arrested in Agra earlier this September. Police say he has shown no remorse and continues to give evasive replies during interrogation.

Raids and investigations into a trust worth ₹122 crore are ongoing. Meanwhile, the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham has distanced itself from him, calling his actions “illegal, inappropriate, and against its principles.”

ALSO READ: Obscene Messages, Chats With Women, Airhostess Photos Found On Chaitanyanand Saraswati’s Phone