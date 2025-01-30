‘Soul Of India’: PM Modi And Prominent Leaders Pay Homage To Mahatma Gandhi On Death Anniversary

January 30 marks the solemn anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Prominent political leaders from across the country gathered at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to Bapu, to pay their respects and remember his invaluable contributions to India's freedom struggle.

President and Prime Minister Lead the Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi

President Droupadi Murmu led the commemorations by attending the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha held at Rajghat in honor of Gandhi. Alongside her, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were present at the event. They paid their floral tributes and observed moments of silence as a mark of respect.

PM Modi also took to social media platform X to express his reverence for Mahatma Gandhi. He wrote, “Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices.”

Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2025

Home Minister and Defence Minister Reflect on Gandhi’s Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his tribute through a post, recognizing Gandhi as the pivotal figure in India’s freedom struggle. He emphasized Bapu’s global advocacy of truth, non-violence, and resistance against injustice. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also praised Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence, which remains relevant even today.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, paid homage by highlighting Gandhi’s commitment to Swaraj, Swadeshi, and cleanliness, principles that continue to inspire national movements today.

Congress Leaders Pay Floral Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi also visited Rajghat to offer floral tributes. Kharge remarked that Mahatma Gandhi was not just an individual but the soul of India. He stated, “Gandhiji is alive in every Indian even today.”

Kharge further honored Gandhi’s spirit of resilience by quoting him, “You can shackle me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you cannot imprison my mind.”

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Acknowledges Gandhi’s Teachings

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal also joined the nation in remembering Bapu. He stated, “Bapu’s life teaches us that no matter how powerful the unjust person is, if you are on the right path, then confront him fearlessly.”

Nation Observes Martyrs’ Day with Special Exhibitions

Every year on January 30, India observes Martyrs’ Day to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and his role in the independence movement. Various events and prayers were organized across the country, with Rajghat serving as the focal point of tributes.

As part of the commemorations, an official release by news agency ANI announced the inauguration of a special exhibition at the National Gandhi Museum in Rajghat, New Delhi. The exhibition, scheduled for 3:00 PM, was inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter and Chairman of the National Gandhi Museum.

Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings of peace, truth, and non-violence remain deeply embedded in the values of the nation. As India continues to progress, his principles continue to inspire generations, urging citizens to uphold justice, harmony, and self-reliance.

On this solemn day, leaders and citizens alike paid homage, reinforcing the belief that Bapu’s ideals will forever guide the nation towards unity and development.