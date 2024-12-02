Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

SpiceJet has secured the rights to operate 100 special flights for the Haj pilgrimage in 2025, departing from four new Indian cities—Kolkata, Guwahati, Srinagar, and Gaya. According to a press release, the airline aims to increase its capacity for the pilgrimage by 18%, from 13,000 pilgrims in 2024 to 15,500 in 2025.

Expansion of Capacity and Services

SpiceJet has been operating special Haj flights since 2019, and this year, the airline deployed two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each seating 324 passengers. The airline is committed to enhancing its services in 2025, ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place to offer a seamless and comfortable journey for pilgrims.

In addition to the Haj-related services, SpiceJet has expanded its domestic network with the launch of eight new flights on November 15, connecting Jaipur to Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, and linking Ahmedabad with Pune. This follows the introduction of 32 new flights in October 2024, including international routes connecting Delhi with Phuket.

Haj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, regarded as the holiest city for Muslims. It is required that every capable Muslim undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime, provided they are physically and financially able. The Ministry of Minority Affairs serves as the nodal agency for managing the Haj pilgrimage in India.

SpiceJet’s Continued Commitment

SpiceJet’s dedication to the Haj pilgrimage is evident in its ongoing expansion and commitment to ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for pilgrims. With its fleet of specialized flights and strategic expansions, the airline continues to play a significant role in supporting the religious journey for Muslims from India.

