Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Pays Visit To Mahabodhi Temple In Bihar

Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the Mahabodhi temple in Bihar’s Bodhgaya where he was received by senior government officials at the Gaya Airport. The Sri Lankan president was received by Bihar ministers, Prem Kumar and Santosh Kumar Suman. After arriving at the airport Dissanayake went straight to the 1,500 year old temple. Inside […]

Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited the Mahabodhi temple in Bihar’s Bodhgaya where he was received by senior government officials at the Gaya Airport. The Sri Lankan president was received by Bihar ministers, Prem Kumar and Santosh Kumar Suman. After arriving at the airport Dissanayake went straight to the 1,500 year old temple.

Inside the temple, Dissanayake received a warm welcome by Buddhist monks. While offering prayers at the Mahabodhi temple Dissanayake was accompanied by Thiyagarajan SM, District Magistrate, Gaya and Mahashweta Maharathi, secretary, Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC).

In a special briefing that was held yesterday, Vikram Misri, foreign secretary, said, “Sri Lankan President’s visit to India marks a pivotal moment in furthering the already robust partnership between the two nations. The visit aims to expand this very robust partnership and take its frontiers even further. President Dissanayake thanked India for its instrumental role in finalising debt restructuring, and the provision of grant assistance to undertake development projects in Sri Lanka. In particular, he thanked India for USD 20.66 million as grant assistance to settle the payments related to seven completed lines of credit projects in Sri Lanka.”

