nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
Home > India > Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure Chokes Kashmir’s Fruit Economy

Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closure Chokes Kashmir’s Fruit Economy

For 15 days, Kashmir has been cut off as landslides block the Srinagar-Jammu highway, crippling the fruit harvest season. Thousands of tonnes of apples lie stranded, rotting, and unsellable. Growers face huge losses, blame poor contingency planning, and demand quick restoration, compensation, and alternate routes.

Growers and traders, frustrated by the crisis, accuse the government of neglecting to devise a proper contingency plan. (Picture Credit - Feroz Wani)
Growers and traders, frustrated by the crisis, accuse the government of neglecting to devise a proper contingency plan. (Picture Credit - Feroz Wani)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Edited By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: September 8, 2025 20:40:20 IST

Srinagar, Sept 8: For the past 15 days, the Kashmir Valley has remained virtually cut off from the rest of the country as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) remains blocked due to repeated landslides triggered by continuous rainfall. The prolonged disruption has severely impacted the region’s horticulture-based economy, especially during the peak fruit harvest season.

Hundreds of trucks carrying apples and other perishable fruits have been stranded en route or forced to return midway, leading to enormous financial losses. Many growers say their produce has rotted, rendering it unsellable.

“This is not just fruit this was our entire year’s livelihood,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a fruit grower from Sopore. “Now, it’s lying on the roads, spoiled and worthless. We have lost crores. What do we do next?”

The situation has sparked fresh anger among growers and traders who accuse the government of failing to create a viable contingency plan. “Every year it’s the same story. The Mughal Road could have been a good alternative, but it has not been widened or maintained properly,” said a trader from Shopian. “Despite the damage, 15 days is a long time. If the government was serious, they could have involved the Army. They have done exceptional work before in emergency situations.”

The horticulture sector, which forms the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, is highly dependent on road connectivity to reach national and international markets. With thousands of tonnes of fruit at risk of spoilage, growers are demanding immediate restoration of the highway, compensation for losses, and investment in alternative transport routes.

Until then, the valley’s fruit industry and the livelihoods tied to it hang in the balance.

