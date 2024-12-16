Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Stage 3 GRAP Implemented Across NCR, AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to implement Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) starting immediately.

This action has been taken due to adverse meteorological conditions, including light winds and low mixing height, which have caused a sharp decline in air quality.

Consequently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has surged into the ‘Very Poor’ category. The updated GRAP guidelines, released on December 13, 2024, include enhanced measures to address the rising pollution levels in the region.

 

aqi delhi air quality GRAP 4

