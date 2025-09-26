Stone pelting in UP's Bareilly after Friday prayers, police detain several

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): A group of people pelted stones during a protest after Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, prompting the police to resort to lathi charge and detain several of them.

Protestors had gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding placards that read “I Love Mohammad.”

Officials said police were conducting a flag march in the area when some miscreants came onto the streets shouting slogans and pelted stones.

IG Bareilly Range Ajay Sahni said the situation is currently under control, and some of the stone pelters have been identified and taken into custody.

“The demonstration, as you can see, has people on the streets, but the situation remains normal. Conversations were held with everyone since morning. The namaz (prayer) has been completed, and some people have returned home. A few individuals were seen chanting slogans on the streets and were sent back by the police,” he said.

“Those identified were recorded through videography and photography. Action is being taken against them,” he added.

A heavy police force has been deployed around the dargah and Maulana Khan’s residence to prevent any further unrest.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

