TRENDING |
TRENDING |
Home > India > Stranded For 2 Hours: Air India Passengers Deplaned After AC Failure On Delhi-Singapore Flight

Over 200 passengers on a Singapore-bound Air India flight were deboarded at Delhi airport after sitting inside for nearly 2 hours due to faulty AC. The incident adds to Air India’s woes following recent technical issues and the tragic Ahmedabad crash

Air India Passengers Forced to Deboard After 2-Hour AC Failure at Delhi Airport (Photo: X/Air India)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 11, 2025 09:58:07 IST

Over 200 passengers aboard an Air India flight to Singapore had a harrowing experience at Delhi airport last Wednesday night, after boarding the airplane, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, flight AI2380 that was to depart Delhi at around 11 pm. 

But for almost two hours, the frustrated passengers remained on the plane until the crew told the passengers to de-board the plane because of a technical malfunction with the air conditioning system.  

Videos taken of the passengers inside the plane went viral on social media as angry and frustrated passengers would grab newspapers or in-flight magazines to fan themselves as the cabin got hotter.

Many passengers showed their disappointment with the unexpected departure, and had become restless after receiving little to no explanation from crew members. The passengers who had been deboarded were later brought back to the terminal building.

Air India is on the edge of criticisms

This is not the first instance of Air India facing criticism for such a matter. In May, flyers on an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar complained of a mid-flight AC breakdown, while in another incident, passengers flying on a Jaipur-Dubai flight in June complained about being holed up for five hours without air conditioning within the cabin. The airline has, however, frequently insisted that the air conditioning units were working fine.

June 12 Air India tragedy 

Compounding Air India’s woes, Air India has also been in the news following the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, 2025. Air India Flight 171 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed only 32 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport and resulted in the deaths of 229 of the 230 people aboard as well as all 12 crew members. The aircraft had crashed into the hostel block of B. J. Medical College, leaving 19 dead and 67 critically injured on the ground. This crash – the first ever fatal crash involving a Boeing 787 since the planes were first inducted by Air India in 2011 – has raised serious concerns about the safety and maintenance practices of Air India.

Tags: Air India passengersair india’Delhi-Singapore Air India Flight

