"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
Home > India > "Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother

"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother

"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 13, 2025 01:05:07 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa on Friday strongly condemned the AI-generated video shared by the Bihar Congress that appeared to show characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Bairwa called it a display of “lowly mentality” and said the public is watching such actions by Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Bairwa said, “I strongly condemn such a lowly mentality… We have seen such a mentality from Congress before as well. They have previously used such indecent language in Bihar… The public is watching them.”

In an AI-generated video posted by the Bihar Congress that has gone viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.

The party had come under fire early this month, when an unknown person had gone up to the stage of Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga and hurled abuses at PM Modi and his mother.

In reponse, the BJP launched a massive attack against the opposition parties, especially Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over the alleged abuses.

Earlier, PM Modi also hit out at the RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother. Speaking at an event, he said that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

“Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused by the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country,” PM Modi said.

He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the RJD and Congress. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: biharcongressnarendra modipm modi’premchand-bairwarajasthan

RELATED News

H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
A Brave Exploration of Witch
Corporate Leader Turned Author Gurucharan Singh Gandhi Launches Transformative Career Guide, Careerathon published by Leadstart PNN Digital
Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA
SRK Family’s Bold Healthcare Move for Affordable Medicines PNN Digital

LATEST NEWS

Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh mesmerizes with her performance in Raag Megh at 'Badal Raga Samaroh'
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence
Ajitesh Korupolu Showcases Hyderabad's Exciting Real Estate Evolution on Mayank's Podcast
"Have never seen anybody finishing game in five overs": Kapil Dev on India's win over UAE in Asia Cup
What is NATO’s ‘Eastern Sentry’ Operation and Why Was It Launched?
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother
Stabbing victims hospitalised in moderate serious condition
Missouri Senate Approves Donald Trump-Backed New GOP Redistricting Plan
Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here
Matcha vs Green Tea- Which Is Healthier For Your Body and Mind?
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother

QUICK LINKS