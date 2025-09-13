"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa on Friday strongly condemned the AI-generated video shared by the Bihar Congress that appeared to show characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Bairwa called it a display of “lowly mentality” and said the public is watching such actions by Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Bairwa said, “I strongly condemn such a lowly mentality… We have seen such a mentality from Congress before as well. They have previously used such indecent language in Bihar… The public is watching them.”

In an AI-generated video posted by the Bihar Congress that has gone viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.

The party had come under fire early this month, when an unknown person had gone up to the stage of Congress-led ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga and hurled abuses at PM Modi and his mother.

In reponse, the BJP launched a massive attack against the opposition parties, especially Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over the alleged abuses.

Earlier, PM Modi also hit out at the RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother. Speaking at an event, he said that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

“Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused by the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country,” PM Modi said.

He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the RJD and Congress. (ANI)

