Home > India > Sub Lt Astha Poonia Becomes First Woman To Be Trained As Navy Fighter Pilot

Sub Lt Astha Poonia Becomes First Woman To Be Trained As Navy Fighter Pilot

Poonia's induction into the fighter stream marks a new chapter in the Indian Navy, highlighting the navy’s commitment towards gender inclusivity in naval aviation and promoting ‘Nari Shakti’ (woman power), fostering a culture of equality and opportunity.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 17:12:10 IST

Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia has become the first woman to join the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Navy, paving the way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the Navy.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy announced that Lt Atul Kumar Dhull and Slt Aastha Poonia received the prestigious ‘Wings of Goldfrom RAdm Janak Bevli, ACNS (Air).

“A New Chapter in Naval Aviation #IndianNavy marks a historic milestone with the graduation of the Second Basic Hawk Conversion Course on #03Jul 2025 at @IN_Dega. Lt Atul Kumar Dhull and Slt Aastha Poonia received the prestigious ‘Wings of Goldfrom RAdm Janak Bevli, ACNS (Air). Slt Poonia becomes the First Woman Pilot to be streamed into the Fighter stream of #NavalAviation – Shattering Barriers and paving way for a new era of women fighter pilots in the Navy,the post read.



Poonia’s induction into the fighter stream marks a new chapter in the Indian Navy, highlighting the navy’s commitment towards gender inclusivity in naval aviation and promotingNari Shakti(woman power), fostering a culture of equality and opportunity, the navy said in a statement.

The Navy confirmed that Poonia had successfully passed the Basic ‘Hawk Conversion Courseat INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, on July 3, 2025. INS Dega is a naval air station of the Indian Navy, under the Eastern Naval Command. 

The reports suggest that Poonia is likely to fly the MiG-29K or the naval version of the Rafale fighter jet.

ALSO READ: SIR Exercise A ‘Sinister Campaign’ To Deprive Lakhs Of Voters Of Their Franchise: Venugopal

