Suna Besha: Lord Jagannath, His Siblings To Be Graced With 208 Kg Gold Ornaments On Chariots

Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be adorned in over 208 kg of golden attire during the 'Suna Besha' on chariots during the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri. The Suna Besha, also known as the “Golden Attire”, a grand ceremony that is generally observed five times during a year, is a ritual which draws millions of devotees and tourists from across the country and the world.

The trio of chariots of the deities in front of Shree Mandir. (Credit - X/@JagannathaDhaam)

Last Updated: July 6, 2025 15:58:31 IST

The holy trinity — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra — will be dazzled in over 208 kg of golden attire during the ‘Suna Besha’ on chariots, one of the most awe-inspiring rituals associated with annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri.

The Suna Besha, also known as the “Golden Attire”, a grand ceremony that is generally observed five times during a year, is a ritual which draws millions of devotees and tourists from across the country and the world. It

will be held on Sunday and the devotees can witness it from 6.30 pm to 11 pm. The Suna Besha on chariots is also called ‘Bada Tadhau Besha’ in temple terminology.

It is estimated that lakhs of devotees irrespective of caste, creed and religion have a chance for darshan of the Suna Besha on the chariots. The specific servitors known as Palia Puspalak, Bhitarchha Mohapatra, Talichha Mohapatra, Daitapatis, Khuntia and Mekap Sevaks decorate the deities with golden attire.

Suna Besha’s Origin Dates Back to 1460 CE

As per reports, the deities will be adorned with nearly 30 varieties of diamond, gold, silver, and gem-studded ornaments, continuing a legacy that can be traced back to 1460 CE when King Kapilendra Deb first introduced the ritual.

Four other Suna Besha are held inside the temple on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami, Kartika Purnima, Dola Purnima and Pousa Purnima as per Odia almanac.

During the ritual, Lord Jagannath holds a gold Chakra in his right hand and a silver conch in his left hand. Lord Balabhadra wields a golden plough in his left hand, and a gold mace in his right hand. Goddess Subhadra also wears different ornaments.

The Puri temple owns a huge amount of landed property with a good volume of gold. The land holdings of temples in Odisha are estimated to be around 60,426 acres across 24 districts.

