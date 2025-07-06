Uttarakhand CM Dhami Plants Over 1000 Plant Saplings Amid His Jungle Safari In Corbett National Park

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a jungle safari on Sunday in Corbett National Park today where he experienced a wonderful and thrilling glimpse of wildlife.

He said that this experience is not only an opportunity to see the beauty of nature but also to connect with biodiversity and the precious heritage of nature.

On this occasion, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, more than 1000 saplings were planted with the cooperation of the Forest Department, local community and environment lovers. The Chief Minister said that this is not just a sapling plantation, but a soulful symbol of respect for motherhood and nature.



आज कार्बेट नेशनल पार्क (रामनगर, नैनीताल) में जंगल सफारी के दौरान वन्यजीवन की अद्भुत और रोमांचकारी झलक देखने को मिली। जैव विविधता के बीच यह अनुभव प्रकृति की अनमोल विरासत से जुड़ने का अवसर बना। pic.twitter.com/9Zrf101a7k — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 6, 2025







The Chief Minister said that as a result of the continuous efforts of the state government, jungle safari tourism has got a new identity today. A large number of tourists from the country and abroad are coming to Uttarakhand, which has strengthened the tourism-based economy of the state. Along with this, new doors of self-employment and livelihood have also opened for the local people.



The Chief Minister also met the Forest Department team and appreciated the work being done by them for the protection of forests and wildlife. He described the commitment and dedication of the department as very important for the conservation of the greenery and biodiversity of the state.



Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a jungle safari on Sunday in the Dhela range of Corbett National Park, located in Corbett City, Ramnagar.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister spoke about the rich biodiversity of the region. “Corbett has tigers, leopards and various other animals. Uttarakhand has 70 per cent forest area. We are planting many more trees here in the national park. 1000 fruit-bearing trees will also be planted in every division of the park,” he said.

