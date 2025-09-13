Supreme Court To Pronounce Order On Constitutionality Of Provisions Of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, On Sept 22

The Supreme Court had reserved the order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and will pronounce it on Monday, Sept 22, 2025.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih completed the hearing on May 22 after hearing over petitions filed challenging the constitutionality of the sweeping changes made to the Waqf Law.

During the hearing in April, a bench led by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna expressed reservations about some of the provisions. The Union said to the court that non-Muslims would not be appointed to the State Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Councils during the pendency of the matter, Live Law reported.

(Source - PIB)

The controversy arises after the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, mandates the inclusion of non-Muslim members on waqf boards. The act says that this provision is included to improve transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in the management of Waqf properties.

It replaces the previous requirement that only Muslim members could serve on these boards, a move intended to reflect broader societal diversity and address concerns about mismanagement of Waqf assets.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was enacted to amend the Waqf Act, 1995.

