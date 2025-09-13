Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Bomb Congress leader itr gen z Charlie Kirk Bomb Congress leader itr gen z Charlie Kirk Bomb Congress leader itr gen z Charlie Kirk Bomb Congress leader itr gen z
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Bomb Congress leader itr gen z Charlie Kirk Bomb Congress leader itr gen z Charlie Kirk Bomb Congress leader itr gen z Charlie Kirk Bomb Congress leader itr gen z
LIVE TV
Home > India > Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother

Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Congress and its IT cell, a day after Bihar Congress posted on social media an AI-generated video allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. As per the report, the case was registered following a complaint by the BJP Delhi Election Cell member Sanket Gupta.

Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother
Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 13, 2025 20:56:14 IST

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Congress and its IT cell, a day after Bihar Congress posted on social media an AI-generated video allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. As per the report, the case was registered following a complaint by the BJP Delhi Election Cell member Sanket Gupta.

The video was shared on X on September 10. It depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking with a figure resembling his late mother, Heeraben Modi, in a distorted manner.

The 36-second clip, which was AI-generated, has been widely shared online. The BJP alleged that it was a personal attack on PM Modi. Congress, however, defended the video, saying there’s no disrespect towards anyone.

The complaint was filed with the North Avenue police station as the BJP asserted that the video was released as a political provocation ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

As per the India Today report, the video post also added a previous complaint, referring to earlier incidents during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga on August 27-28.

The FIR was registered under multiple sections, including those dealing with defamation, insult to women, and offences that may pertain to digital misuse and relevant provisions of the IT Act and Digital Data Protection law.

On August 27 in Darbhanga, Bihar, during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress and RJD, slogans were raised directed at PM Modi and his deceased mother.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra against the alleged ‘vote theft’ through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. 

ALSO READ: The Curious Case of Hoax Bomb Threats: Why Government Struggles To Detect Them

Tags: congressnarendra modipm modi’

RELATED News

Supreme Court To Pronounce Order On Constitutionality Of Provisions Of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, On Sept 22
Elphinstone Road’s Old Bridge Set to Become History
Chief of Western Command Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar says new generation must learn lessons from 1965 war
"There is now complete peace": Pune Rural DSP Amol Mandave regarding reports of tunnel-like structure under dargah
The Curious Case of Hoax Bomb Threats: Why Government Struggles To Detect Them

LATEST NEWS

Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian rally in New Zealand
Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, others to enthrall Mumbai in a music extravaganza
'Janaawar' trailer out: Bhuvan Arora plays an honest cop who must navigate maze of hidden secrets in this investigative crime drama
BIG SHOCK TO INDIA! Shubman Gill Injured Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match: Reports
Who Is Amit Mittal? Meet The Influential Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Tanya Mittal and His Net worth
Elevating Grooming Luxury: Truefitt & Hill's New Destination in Gurugram
"League's growth must rest on fans, competition….": PKL Chairman Anupam
12 Children Among the Killed as Israel Expand Airstrikes in Gaza
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Head-to-Head Records: Match Stats, Wins, Losses, and More
Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother
Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother
Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother
Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother
Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother

QUICK LINKS