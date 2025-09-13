Case Registered Against Congress, IT Cell, Over AI-Generated Mocking of PM Modi, His Mother

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Congress and its IT cell, a day after Bihar Congress posted on social media an AI-generated video allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. As per the report, the case was registered following a complaint by the BJP Delhi Election Cell member Sanket Gupta.

The video was shared on X on September 10. It depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking with a figure resembling his late mother, Heeraben Modi, in a distorted manner.

The 36-second clip, which was AI-generated, has been widely shared online. The BJP alleged that it was a personal attack on PM Modi. Congress, however, defended the video, saying there’s no disrespect towards anyone.

The complaint was filed with the North Avenue police station as the BJP asserted that the video was released as a political provocation ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

As per the India Today report, the video post also added a previous complaint, referring to earlier incidents during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga on August 27-28.

The FIR was registered under multiple sections, including those dealing with defamation, insult to women, and offences that may pertain to digital misuse and relevant provisions of the IT Act and Digital Data Protection law.

On August 27 in Darbhanga, Bihar, during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress and RJD, slogans were raised directed at PM Modi and his deceased mother.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra against the alleged ‘vote theft’ through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

