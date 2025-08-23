Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, Two-Time MP And CPI Stalwart, Dies At 83: A Life Dedicated To Social Justice

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, long-time CPI leader and two-time Member of Parliament passed away on Friday night at the age of 83. Reddy, a towering figure in Left politics had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for complications related to old age. Reddy’s death represents the end of an era for the CPI and the larger Indian Left movement.

Born on March 25, 1942 in instance who became a common man activist who went on to be a towering bastion of social justice. He was born in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district in the village of Kondravpally. He expressed a sense for justice as a young boy when as a 15 year old active student and member he protested with other students in Kurnool for basic facilities in schools. Thus began a lifetime of justice, fighting for workers, farmers, and oppressed people.

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy: A strong face of criticism against corruption

Two times Reddy returned to the Lok Sabha from the Nalgonda constituency in the 12th (1998-1999) and 14th (2004-2009). Reddy was a fierce opposition voice against government corruption and support for social justice while he was in Parliament. He was regarded widely with respect on all sides the political spectrum were able to recognize the man of principle who was in part defined by his niceness and his adherence to simplicity.

He served as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India from 2012 to 2019 for three continuous terms and led the party through critical years. He played a leading role in establishing and integrating the CPI in Telangana. He played an active role leading a mass movement and struggle and worked with progressive forces.

The Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy and the president of BRS K Chandrasekhar Rao were some of the political leaders who expressed their condolences for his death. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in his condolences mentioned the manner in which Reddy stood tall in national level Left politics, and remained steadfastly committed to socialism, social justice, secularism, and dignity of the working people.

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy will be recognized as a leader willing to put his life on the line and whose life and work defined his commitment to equality, justice and emancipation of the oppressed. His passing creates compensating loss in the Indian ideological landscape and in the Left movement that he dedicated his life to, however his commitment will provide inspiration for multiple generations.

ALSO READ: Revanth Reddy’s ‘Future City’ Has No Future, Says KTR: BRS Working President Alleges Betrayal Of Farmers And Misuse Of Pharma City Land