Home > India > Revanth Reddy’s ‘Future City’ Has No Future, Says KTR: BRS Working President Alleges Betrayal Of Farmers And Misuse Of Pharma City Land

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 17, 2025 19:28:00 IST

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, calling his much-publicised “Future City” plan nothing more than an “imaginary dream” with no future. Addressing the media, KTR accused the Congress government of betraying the people, particularly farmers, by diverting lands originally acquired for the Hyderabad Pharma City project.

KTR alleged that the government’s move to convert Pharma City land into a real estate venture would only benefit the Chief Minister’s family and close associates. “This land was acquired under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 for a specific public purpose—Pharma City. It cannot be diverted to real estate to serve vested interests,” he asserted. He reminded that he had already warned about such a move in the Assembly two years ago.

He criticised Revanth Reddy’s leadership, describing him as a “leader without vision,” and said that his decisions were leading to the wastage of hundreds of crores of public money. KTR added that due to the scrapping of the Pharma City project, multi-crore investments that were in the pipeline had been withdrawn, stalling the potential creation of lakhs of jobs in Telangana.

The BRS leader expressed anguish over the fate of the farmers who gave up nearly 20,000 acres of land across 56 villages for the Pharma City initiative during the previous BRS government’s tenure. “Farmers voluntarily came forward, believing that their sacrifice would benefit the state. Now, the Congress government has not only sidelined the Pharma City project but is also attempting to hand over these lands to private real estate ventures. This is nothing short of betrayal,” KTR said.

He also accused the government of indulging in wasteful expenditure, claiming that hundreds of crores of rupees had been spent on PR exercises promoting the so-called “Future City,” while the project was already facing severe legal hurdles. “Officials themselves are admitting the legal complications. This government is pushing the state into a crisis,” he charged.

KTR warned that if the Congress government fails to clarify its stand and protect the interests of farmers, BRS will intensify its fight on their behalf. “The land meant for pharma companies has now become uncertain. If this government does not respond immediately, we will not sit quietly. BRS will fight until justice is done for farmers,” he declared.

With these strong words, KTR made it clear that the debate over Pharma City versus Future City is set to become a major political flashpoint in Telangana in the coming days.

Also Read: KTR Serves Legal Notice To Bandi Sanjay Over ‘Defamatory’ Phone-Tapping Remarks

Tags: ktrKTR vs Revanth Reddy

