KTR Serves Legal Notice To Bandi Sanjay Over ‘Defamatory’ Phone-Tapping Remarks

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Telangana Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has served a legal notice to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accusing him of making “false, baseless and defamatory” remarks in connection with the alleged phone-tapping controversy.

The notice, issued through KTR’s legal counsel, refers to statements made by Bandi Sanjay during a press conference on August 8. According to KTR, these remarks were not only “factually incorrect” but also “deliberately aimed at maligning” his public image. The counsel alleged that the Union Minister’s comments were made without any credible evidence and amounted to an abuse of his position to attack a fellow elected representative.

KTR’s legal team emphasised that the BRS leader has held ministerial responsibilities since the formation of Telangana and has maintained what they described as an “unblemished and transparent record of public service.” They contended that the repeated accusations were nothing more than politically motivated propaganda, intended to gain media attention and political mileage at the cost of his personal and professional reputation.

Demands Public Apology Within Seven Days Or Faces Legal Action

The notice demands that Bandi Sanjay issue an unconditional public apology to KTR and his family within seven days of receiving the notice. It also calls for a written assurance that no further defamatory remarks will be made. Failure to comply, the counsel warned, would result in both civil and criminal proceedings being initiated, with Bandi Sanjay held personally liable for damages.

KTR’s legal representatives further stated that the August 8 allegations lacked documentary or material proof, describing them as “wild, false, and malicious.” They cautioned that any repetition of such statements would attract stricter legal consequences under the relevant provisions of law.

The phone-tapping issue has been a subject of heated political debate in Telangana, with opposition leaders levelling accusations at the previous BRS government. KTR, however, has consistently dismissed these claims as unfounded, framing them as part of a targeted smear campaign.

With the legal notice now served, the matter is poised to escalate unless a resolution is reached within the stipulated deadline.