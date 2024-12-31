Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Suvendu Adhikari In Sandeshkhali: BJP Will Jail Mamata Banerjee If It Gains Power

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari vowed to establish a commission to investigate alleged atrocities in Sandeshkhali if his party comes to power in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari In Sandeshkhali: BJP Will Jail Mamata Banerjee If It Gains Power

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari vowed to establish a commission to investigate alleged atrocities in Sandeshkhali if his party comes to power in West Bengal. Adhikari also declared that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee would face legal consequences for her alleged role in framing false cases against local women.

Speaking at a BJP membership drive in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari accused Banerjee of attempting to suppress dissent through fabricated charges.

“People Will Not Forget”: Adhikari’s Vow for Justice

Adhikari emphasized the lasting grievances of the people in Sandeshkhali. “The people of Sandeshkhali will not forget. Even I will not forget. If BJP comes to power, a commission would be set up to probe the events,” he asserted.

He accused Banerjee of framing women and warned of legal retribution, stating, “BJP will send you [Banerjee] to jail too for lodging false cases against women.”

The TMC dismissed Adhikari’s claims, stating that the BJP’s chances of ruling West Bengal are nonexistent. Jay Prakash Majumdar, TMC state vice president, said, “The BJP will not come to power in the next 100 years in West Bengal. These statements have no political meaning.”

Majumdar added that despite repeated claims of BJP’s rise, the party’s performance in the state has consistently declined.

Banerjee’s Call for Reconciliation

A day prior to Adhikari’s remarks, Mamata Banerjee visited Sandeshkhali, urging residents to “let bygones be bygones.” Banerjee addressed allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing by local TMC leaders, claiming the incidents were orchestrated to defame the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I know that a big game was behind the stir and money was in play. People later realised that the entire matter was a lie. The truth eventually comes out. Let bygones be bygones,” Banerjee said during her visit.

The Sandeshkhali incidents have become a contentious issue between the BJP and TMC. While the BJP has used the allegations to attack the TMC, Banerjee’s party has accused Adhikari of conspiring to frame their leaders.

Despite the BJP’s efforts to leverage the Sandeshkhali issue during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC retained the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, under which Sandeshkhali falls.

Adhikari’s Vision for Change

Adhikari reiterated his commitment to justice for Sandeshkhali residents, accusing Banerjee’s administration of using state machinery to harass locals. “We will make Banerjee the former chief minister and send her to jail,” he told reporters.

The TMC, however, remains confident in its political stronghold, dismissing the BJP’s allegations and maintaining its dominance in the region.

As the political tussle intensifies, the BJP continues to challenge TMC’s governance, while the latter dismisses these efforts as baseless. The Sandeshkhali issue underscores the deepening political rivalry in West Bengal, setting the stage for future electoral battles.

Read More : Ram Temple Inauguration: A Testament to India’s Unity and Maturity, Says Hindol Sengupta In An Exclusive Interview With NewsX

Filed under

mamata banerjee Suvendu Adhikari

Advertisement

Also Read

Doordarshan Pays Tribute To Shyam Benegal, Will Screen Restored Version Of Manthan On January 1 at 8 Pm

Doordarshan Pays Tribute To Shyam Benegal, Will Screen Restored Version Of Manthan On January 1...

Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 750 Spotted Testing: Features New Engine, Dual Disc Brakes, And More – Check It Out!

Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 750 Spotted Testing: Features New Engine, Dual Disc Brakes, And More –...

ISRO Prepares For Landmark 100th Mission In 2025 With GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Launch

ISRO Prepares For Landmark 100th Mission In 2025 With GSLV-F15/NVS-02 Launch

Indian-Origin Doctor And Pakistani Co-Pilot Die In Horrific UAE Plane Crash Near Ras Al Khaimah

Indian-Origin Doctor And Pakistani Co-Pilot Die In Horrific UAE Plane Crash Near Ras Al Khaimah

Happy New Year 2025 Wishes: Top Quotes, Messages, And Images For WhatsApp & Facebook Status To Share

Happy New Year 2025 Wishes: Top Quotes, Messages, And Images For WhatsApp & Facebook Status...

Entertainment

Doordarshan Pays Tribute To Shyam Benegal, Will Screen Restored Version Of Manthan On January 1 at 8 Pm

Doordarshan Pays Tribute To Shyam Benegal, Will Screen Restored Version Of Manthan On January 1

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox