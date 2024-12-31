Suvendu Adhikari In Sandeshkhali: BJP Will Jail Mamata Banerjee If It Gains Power

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari vowed to establish a commission to investigate alleged atrocities in Sandeshkhali if his party comes to power in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari vowed to establish a commission to investigate alleged atrocities in Sandeshkhali if his party comes to power in West Bengal. Adhikari also declared that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee would face legal consequences for her alleged role in framing false cases against local women.

Speaking at a BJP membership drive in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari accused Banerjee of attempting to suppress dissent through fabricated charges.

“People Will Not Forget”: Adhikari’s Vow for Justice

Adhikari emphasized the lasting grievances of the people in Sandeshkhali. “The people of Sandeshkhali will not forget. Even I will not forget. If BJP comes to power, a commission would be set up to probe the events,” he asserted.

He accused Banerjee of framing women and warned of legal retribution, stating, “BJP will send you [Banerjee] to jail too for lodging false cases against women.”

The TMC dismissed Adhikari’s claims, stating that the BJP’s chances of ruling West Bengal are nonexistent. Jay Prakash Majumdar, TMC state vice president, said, “The BJP will not come to power in the next 100 years in West Bengal. These statements have no political meaning.”

Majumdar added that despite repeated claims of BJP’s rise, the party’s performance in the state has consistently declined.

Banerjee’s Call for Reconciliation

A day prior to Adhikari’s remarks, Mamata Banerjee visited Sandeshkhali, urging residents to “let bygones be bygones.” Banerjee addressed allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing by local TMC leaders, claiming the incidents were orchestrated to defame the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“I know that a big game was behind the stir and money was in play. People later realised that the entire matter was a lie. The truth eventually comes out. Let bygones be bygones,” Banerjee said during her visit.

The Sandeshkhali incidents have become a contentious issue between the BJP and TMC. While the BJP has used the allegations to attack the TMC, Banerjee’s party has accused Adhikari of conspiring to frame their leaders.

Despite the BJP’s efforts to leverage the Sandeshkhali issue during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC retained the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, under which Sandeshkhali falls.

Adhikari’s Vision for Change

Adhikari reiterated his commitment to justice for Sandeshkhali residents, accusing Banerjee’s administration of using state machinery to harass locals. “We will make Banerjee the former chief minister and send her to jail,” he told reporters.

The TMC, however, remains confident in its political stronghold, dismissing the BJP’s allegations and maintaining its dominance in the region.

As the political tussle intensifies, the BJP continues to challenge TMC’s governance, while the latter dismisses these efforts as baseless. The Sandeshkhali issue underscores the deepening political rivalry in West Bengal, setting the stage for future electoral battles.

Read More : Ram Temple Inauguration: A Testament to India’s Unity and Maturity, Says Hindol Sengupta In An Exclusive Interview With NewsX