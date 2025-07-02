Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage

A fresh wave of outrage has swept across Tamil Nadu following the emergence of a disturbing video showing police brutality inside a Theni district station, just days after the state witnessed the custodial death of 27-year-old Ajith Kumar in Sivagangai.

The CCTV footage, from January 2025 and just received in a few days through the Right to Information (RTI) law, showed a man named Ramesh, an autorickshaw driver, being assaulted by police officers at Devanathanpatti police station. Ramesh had been arrested on January 14, 2025, on the charge of ‘public nuisance’ while intoxicated.





The video surfaced after lawyer Pandiarajan, who had applied for the footage for a different legal case, decided to release the footage publicly, citing the ongoing concern over police excesses in the state. Speaking to reporters, Pandiarajan said, “This is not an isolated event. This reflects a larger, deeply rooted issue of custodial violence in Tamil Nadu.”

Court Slams State Over Ajith Kumar’s Death

This revelation comes at a time when Tamil Nadu police are already under severe scrutiny for the death of Ajith Kumar, who was taken into custody in Sivagangai district and allegedly subjected to extreme torture. The post-mortem report listed 44 injuries on Ajith’s body. Shockingly, it revealed that chilli powder had been applied to his back, mouth, and ears — indicating inhumane treatment inside custody.

The Madras High Court, reacting to Ajith’s death, condemned the state’s failure to protect a citizen, saying, “The state has killed its own.” The court also questioned how someone with no criminal background could be subjected to such brutality and pointed out multiple lapses in the police investigation.

CM Stalin Transfers Case to CBI, Vows Accountability

As a result of mounting external pressure and public rage hitting the streets, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had little option but to make a statement. Earlier that same day, he issued a formal statement announcing that the Ajith Kumar custodial death case would go to the Central Bureau of Investigation in order to ensure an independent “thorough probe into the matter.”

MK Stalin condemned police action as “unconscionable” and told the public that “We must make sure we never see this again.” The Chief Minister promised, full cooperation with the CBI investigation and said it was essential to restore public confidence in law enforcement agencies.

Recurring Pattern of Police Violence?

Activists and lawyers have raised questions regarding the pattern of custodial maltreatment, and unaccountability in the Tamil Nadu police force. “This is not the first and sadly won’t be the last if perpetrators continue to avoid accountability,” stated a Chennai-based human rights lawyer.

Ramesh, who is seen being beaten in the RTI footage, survived the attack, but allegedly did not take any action at the time for fear of reprisal.

Since the re-release of this six-month-old CCTV footage, there are further calls for police reform, the use of body cameras, and better accountability of police officers.

