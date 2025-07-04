Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Names Vijay As CM Candidate For 2026; Rejects Alliance With BJP

In a significant political development, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announced actor-politician Vijay as its chief minister candidate on Friday, for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election that will be held in 2026. The announcement was made at the party’s main committee meeting when Vijay addressed party members and and spoke to a vision for the way forward for TVK.

Having shifted gears from the world of cinema to full-time politics, Vijay was empowered by the TVK to take decisions on electoral alliances. In a bid to clear the air, Vijay was categorical in saying: TVK would never ever ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — either in public or in private.

“No Place for BJP in Tamil Nadu,” Says Vijay

Calling the BJP “ideological enemies,” Vijay said the party’s tactics might work elsewhere, but not in Tamil Nadu. “They may sow seeds of poison elsewhere, but not here. “You can’t oppose or humiliate Anna and Periyar and hope to win in this land,” he said, pointing out that TVK is neither DMK nor AIADMK and not going to betray on their principles.

He continued to say that TVK will continue to oppose and dispute both BJP and DMK, breaking down a clear distinction between his party and the traditional political giants.

TVK’s Roadmap: 2 Crore Members & Statewide Tour

In an effort to enhance its grassroots presence, TVK declared its intention to recruit 2 crore new members across Tamil Nadu. In promotion of the scheme teammate Vijay will be traveling across Tamil Nadu from September until December, meeting people in person and asking for their support before the 2026 polls.

The party also reconfirmed that it will have its 2nd state conference in August, to which new political strategies and campaign plans will be presented.

TVK’s Resolutions: Katchatheevu, Keezhadi, and Farmer Rights

Apart from election planning, TVK passed a number of important political resolutions:

The party demanded the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka, criticizing the Centre’s handling of the issue.

TVK condemned the alleged cover-up of findings from the Keezhadi excavations, which it believes confirm a Tamil civilization over 2,000 years old.

The party criticised the BJP-led Union government for its treatment of farmers during the Delhi protests, calling it inhumane.

It also encouraged the government of Tamil Nadu to release the proposed Melma sickness industrial expansion, warning of organic damage.

Finally, the party supported ordinary farmers in Krishnagiri, Thai, Thiruvallur, Salem and Dinigul, arguing that letters alone from cm Stalin to the center were inadequate to protect their interests.

Vijay’s Political Image Strengthens

With this announcement, Vijay has officially stepped deep into the political battlefield in Tamil Nadu. While he has long suggested about political ambitions, there is a significant turn, which is located as a direct challenger for established leaders.

His decision to reject BJP alliances directly can be repeated strongly in a state that has historically placed the Gulf party, and his promises to focus on Tamil identity, farmers and education indicate the strategy for the campaign at a ground level.

