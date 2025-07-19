Tata Group Sets Up ₹500 Crore Trust For Air India AI-171 Crash Victims’ Families: Welfare And Memorial Support Announced

Tata Sons has formally launched the AI‑171 Memorial and Welfare Trust, pledging ₹500 crore to aid victims of the tragic Air India Flight AI‑171 crash in Ahmedabad. The twin pillars of the group Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata are each contributing ₹250 crore to a charitable initiative aimed at rebuilding lives shattered by one of India’s worst aviation disasters.

Large‑Scale Relief Measures Announced

The crash on June 12 claimed the lives of 241 of the 242 passengers aboard, and also affected several people on the ground. In response, the Trust will offer:

₹1 crore ex‑gratia payments to next‑of‑kin of the deceased

Medical treatment and rehabilitation for the critically injured

Reconstruction support for the B.J. Medical College hostel, damaged during the crash

A Tata Sons spokesperson confirmed, “The Trust will be funded and will commence its work in all earnestness after necessary registration with the tax authorities and other operational formalities, currently underway, are completed.”

Long‑Term Welfare and Community Support

In addition to urgent relief, the Trust is looking to provide ongoing support to a wider variety of beneficiaries. This means not only victims and their families, or those that were somehow indirectly affected by the tragedy, but also first responders, medical teams, disaster-relief workers and government officials who participated in rescue and recovery activities and/or provided trauma care and mental-health assistance and/or assistance for the distress as a result of their service.

Trust Governance and Vision

Registered in Mumbai, the Trust will operate under a five‑member board. The first two trustees announced are S. Padmanabhan, a senior Tata Group executive, and Sidharth Sharma, General Counsel at Tata Sons. Appointments for the remaining members will follow soon.

Chairman N. Chandrasekaran also chair of Air India had earlier signaled Tata’s commitment to long-term care. “There are structures we want to put in place. One of the things we’ve been thinking about is creating a trust something sustainable that can support affected families,” he had remarked in the days after the accident.

Investigation Continues Amid Support

While the Trust takes shape, the investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson noted that preliminary findings “have opened up more questions than answers,” underscoring the complexity and continuing nature of the inquiry into what led to the Dreamliner tragedy.

A Compassionate Corporate Response

The establishment of the AI‑171 Memorial and Welfare Trust showcases Tata Group’s well-established legacy of corporate responsibility and compassion. Its approach tackles immediate harm with financial and health support, while thinking of long-term recovery with the needs of survivors, victims’ families and the first responders.

It is anticipated that this step could give hope and confidence to dozens of affected people, and is expected to raise the bar for corporate disaster responses in India.

